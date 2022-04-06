https://sputniknews.com/20220406/partygate-labour-urges-bojo-to-release-pictures-taken-at-illegal-number-10-lockdown-gatherings-1094516450.html

Partygate: Labour Urges BoJo to Release Pictures Taken at Illegal Number 10 Lockdown Gatherings

Partygate: Labour Urges BoJo to Release Pictures Taken at Illegal Number 10 Lockdown Gatherings

The "partygate" scandal pertains to the allegations of COVID lockdown-breaking social gatherings held in Downing Street in 2020 and 2021. Prime Minister Boris... 06.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-06T05:56+0000

2022-04-06T05:56+0000

2022-04-06T05:56+0000

uk

boris johnson

downing street

partygate

scandal

investigation

metropolitan police

government

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/06/1094516360_0:181:2999:1867_1920x0_80_0_0_e88394dcd7010e535a49d81049ae26a2.jpg

UK Cabinet Office ministers are refusing to confirm or deny the existence of any photos taken by official Downing Street photographers, which show alleged rule­-busting parties at Number 10, The Guardian has reported.The pictures reportedly include a photo of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's birthday gathering on 19 June 2020, where he is seen holding up a beer towards the camera in a toast. The images are part of evidence that was earlier handed to Gray for her probe into the "partygate" row.The government ministers' position on the matter has prodded Labour Party Deputy Leader Angela Rayner to demand the publication of the photographs.She told reporters that "the Downing Street photographer is funded by the taxpayer" which is why "the public have every right to see the photos that their hard-earned money has paid for".The remarks were made after the government came under fire over its reluctance to show more transparency on who has been slapped with fines by the Metropolitan Police (Met) over the "partygate" scandal.Earlier this week, The Guardian reported that Gray had never been informed about which of the parties were considered a violation of law. She is due to update and publish a full version of her report when the Met inquiry is complete, but she is not expecting to receive all the information on who was fined over the Number 10 parties, according to the newspaper.The opposition and some politicians from the ruling Conservative Party previously demanded that Johnson resign if he is fined for violating the restrictions he himself imposed on the rest of the country during the pandemic.The PM denies any wrongdoing, but it has been alleged that he was at some parties, either at the official residence in Downing Street or in other public buildings. Johnson admitted that he was at a Downing Street garden party in May 2020, but added that he thought it was a work event.

downing street

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

uk, boris johnson, downing street, partygate, scandal, investigation, metropolitan police, government