One Dead After Car Slams Into Gate of Russian Embassy in Romania and Catches Fire

The incident comes amid escalating tensions between Moscow and Bucharest, after Romania announced the expulsion of 10 Russian diplomats earlier this week. 06.04.2022, Sputnik International

A car has rammed into the gate of the Russian Embassy in the Romanian capital of Bucharest and ignited, authorities said.Several photos and videos are circulating online purportedly showing the aftermath of the collision, with a car engulfed in flames.According to the authorities, the vehicle did not enter the diplomatic facility itself. The area of the incident is now cordoned off, as police officers and firefighters are present at the site.Romanian authorities have not yet elaborated on whether it was an attempt to attack the embassy or simply a fatal accident.

