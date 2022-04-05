https://sputniknews.com/20220405/kremlin-bucha-provocation-aimed-at-slandering-russia-1094498090.html
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has stated that the Bucha provocation is aimed at slandering Russia.Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Peskov stressed that Moscow insists on an unbiased investigation into the matter.According to Peskov, "the whole course of events, as well as a huge amount of data, facts, and other parameters clearly indicate that this is a forgery in order to try to tarnish the Russian Army". The Kremlin spokesman warned that such attempts will never be successful.He also pointed to the conflicting statements on the Bucha provocation made by US President Joe Biden and the Pentagon.He added that "the West has simply closed its eyes and ears with blinkers and does not want to hear anything" on the Bucha provocation. "Unfortunately, this is a reality, but even so, we intend to actively promote our position", the Kremlin spokesman emphasised.When asked whether it is possible to hold a general meeting on this issue at the UN Security Council, Peskov said that Russian diplomats are working on this. "The work continues. You know that they put grit in the machine in a rather unprecedented way. They are blocking our initiatives. But despite this, we will not sit on our hands", he stated.
11:13 GMT 05.04.2022 (Updated: 11:53 GMT 05.04.2022)
Being updated
Earlier on Tuesday, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev slammed the Bucha provocation as "a fake that was made in the cynical imagination of Ukrainian propaganda".
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has stated that the Bucha provocation
is aimed at slandering Russia.
Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Peskov stressed that Moscow insists on an unbiased investigation into the matter.
"[...] We still insist that any accusations against the Russian side, against the Russian military are not just groundless, but these are nothing but a well-directed and tragic show", he said.
According to Peskov, "the whole course of events, as well as a huge amount of data, facts, and other parameters clearly indicate that this is a forgery in order to try to tarnish the Russian Army". The Kremlin spokesman warned that such attempts will never be successful.
He also pointed to the conflicting statements on the Bucha provocation made by US President Joe Biden and the Pentagon.
"We draw [your] attention to the ongoing contradictions in the ranks of the Americans, when the president calls something a war crime, and the Pentagon makes a statement that it does not have accurate data that would allow us to come to such a conclusion. We simply record these facts", Peskov said.
He added that "the West has simply closed its eyes and ears with blinkers and does not want to hear anything" on the Bucha provocation. "Unfortunately, this is a reality, but even so, we intend to actively promote our position", the Kremlin spokesman emphasised.
When asked whether it is possible to hold a general meeting on this issue at the UN Security Council, Peskov said that Russian diplomats are working on this.
"The work continues. You know that they put grit in the machine in a rather unprecedented way. They are blocking our initiatives. But despite this, we will not sit on our hands", he stated.