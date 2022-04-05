https://sputniknews.com/20220405/kremlin-bucha-provocation-aimed-at-slandering-russia-1094498090.html

Kremlin: Bucha Provocation Aimed at Slandering Russia

Kremlin: Bucha Provocation Aimed at Slandering Russia

Earlier on Tuesday, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev slammed the Bucha provocation as "a fake that was made in the cynical... 05.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-05T11:13+0000

2022-04-05T11:13+0000

2022-04-05T11:53+0000

situation in ukraine

world

russia

ukraine

provocation

dmitry peskov

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104907/26/1049072688_0:127:3071:1855_1920x0_80_0_0_0353563ca35adad0283e9e17edb0a0ef.jpg

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has stated that the Bucha provocation is aimed at slandering Russia.Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Peskov stressed that Moscow insists on an unbiased investigation into the matter.According to Peskov, "the whole course of events, as well as a huge amount of data, facts, and other parameters clearly indicate that this is a forgery in order to try to tarnish the Russian Army". The Kremlin spokesman warned that such attempts will never be successful.He also pointed to the conflicting statements on the Bucha provocation made by US President Joe Biden and the Pentagon.He added that "the West has simply closed its eyes and ears with blinkers and does not want to hear anything" on the Bucha provocation. "Unfortunately, this is a reality, but even so, we intend to actively promote our position", the Kremlin spokesman emphasised.When asked whether it is possible to hold a general meeting on this issue at the UN Security Council, Peskov said that Russian diplomats are working on this. "The work continues. You know that they put grit in the machine in a rather unprecedented way. They are blocking our initiatives. But despite this, we will not sit on our hands", he stated.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

world, russia, ukraine, provocation, dmitry peskov