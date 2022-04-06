https://sputniknews.com/20220406/kremlin-refutes-claims-russian-authorities-want-to-kill-zelensky-1094519916.html

Kremlin Refutes Claims Russian Authorities Want to Kill Zelensky

Kremlin Refutes Claims Russian Authorities Want to Kill Zelensky

On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation to demilitarise and de-Nazify Ukraine following a request for help from the Donetsk and Lugansk... 06.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-06T08:36+0000

2022-04-06T08:36+0000

2022-04-06T09:08+0000

russia

ukraine

volodymyr zelensky

special operation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1b/1091058643_0:59:2949:1718_1920x0_80_0_0_a7a0ad202a559c8f4a9560e3e1bfaccf.jpg

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has denied reports that Russian authorities allegedly want to kill Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.He was speaking in English, with his comments being translated into French.Separately, the Kremlin spokesman touched upon the recent withdrawal of Russian forces from the Kiev region, which Peskov said was "a gesture of goodwill to create favourable conditions at the Russia-Ukraine talks".The special operation to demilitarise and de-Nazify Ukraine was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on 24 February, following a request for assistance from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, which had witnessed weeks of intensifying shelling by the Ukrainian Army. The Russian Defence Ministry emphasised that the operation only targets Ukraine's military infrastructure with high-precision weapons and that civilians are out of danger.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

russia, ukraine, volodymyr zelensky, special operation