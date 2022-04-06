https://sputniknews.com/20220406/kremlin-refutes-claims-russian-authorities-want-to-kill-zelensky-1094519916.html
Kremlin Refutes Claims Russian Authorities Want to Kill Zelensky
Kremlin Refutes Claims Russian Authorities Want to Kill Zelensky
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation to demilitarise and de-Nazify Ukraine following a request for help from the Donetsk and Lugansk...
Kremlin Refutes Claims Russian Authorities Want to Kill Zelensky
08:36 GMT 06.04.2022
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation to demilitarise and de-Nazify Ukraine following a request for help from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics which saw weeks of intensifying shelling by the Ukrainian Army.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has denied reports that Russian authorities allegedly want to kill Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
“No, this is not true”, Peskov said in an interview with the French TV channel LCI when asked about the allegations.
He was speaking in English, with his comments being translated into French.
Separately, the Kremlin spokesman touched upon the recent withdrawal of Russian forces from the Kiev region, which Peskov said was "a gesture of goodwill to create favourable conditions at the Russia-Ukraine talks".
He stressed that Russia is interested in President Zelensky "accepting" the conditions that were proposed by the Kremlin at the talks. According to him, the Kremlin "wants to put an end to the Russian special military operation [in Ukraine] via the negotiations".
The special operation to demilitarise and de-Nazify Ukraine was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on 24 February, following a request for assistance from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, which had witnessed weeks of intensifying shelling by the Ukrainian Army. The Russian Defence Ministry emphasised that the operation only targets Ukraine's military infrastructure with high-precision weapons and that civilians are out of danger.