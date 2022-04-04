International
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
DPR: Donetsk Militia Seizes Control of Downtown Mariupol
Over the past few weeks, DPR troops, together with the Russian military, have been clearing Mariupol (the second-largest city in the republic) of the remaining forces of Ukrainian radicals, including the Azov nationalist battalion.
DPR: Donetsk Militia Seizes Control of Downtown Mariupol

06:15 GMT 04.04.2022 (Updated: 06:50 GMT 04.04.2022)
Over the past few weeks, DPR troops, together with the Russian military, have been clearing Mariupol (the second-largest city in the republic) of the remaining forces of Ukrainian radicals, including the Azov nationalist battalion.
The militia of the Donetsk People's Republic has seized control over downtown Mariupol, spokesman for DPR troops Eduard Basurin announced on Monday. He noted that the port and industial zone are still to be cleared, so an operation is underway in the city.
In the meantime, at least 7 civilians were wounded as Ukrainian forces shelled the part of the city liberated by the militia, the DPR said in a separate statement.
Kiev previously tried to evacuate the leadership of the neo-Nazi Azov batallion, encircled by Russian and Donbass troops in the city. However, Russian forces downed the helicopters sent for the evacuation of the radicals.
The fighting in Mariupol continues, as Russian forces and Donbass militias are advancing in the region amid the special operation launched by Moscow in February, amid intensifying attacks by Ukrainian forces against the DPR and LPR.
Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that the op was started to stop the genocide in Donbass, where thousands have been killed over the past eight years in a war waged against them by Kiev. He stressed that Russia's goal is to demilitarise and de-Nazify Ukraine and hold those who committed atrocities accountable.
