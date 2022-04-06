https://sputniknews.com/20220406/hungary-summons-ukrainian-ambassador-over-insulting-budapest-1094522581.html

Hungary Summons Ukrainian Ambassador Over 'Insulting' Budapest

Hungary Summons Ukrainian Ambassador Over 'Insulting' Budapest

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Hungarian foreign ministry said on Wednesday that it has summoned Ukrainian Ambassador Liubov Nepop over the criticism voiced by her and... 06.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-06T10:35+0000

2022-04-06T10:35+0000

2022-04-06T10:35+0000

europe

hungary

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102886/10/1028861067_0:0:3959:2228_1920x0_80_0_0_7d49d3407560e9516ae505212b21671e.jpg

He said that Hungary stands by Ukrainian sovereignty and supports Ukrainian refugees, but will put the interest of its own people first."This is not our war, so we want to stay out of it and we will stay out of it," he added.Nepop has on several occasions publicly slammed Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban for not showing more support for Ukraine amid the Russian military operation. On Monday, Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke critically of Orban's victory in the April 3 elections.Orban is opposed to sanctioning the Russian energy sector, as he believes that this would harm his country more than Moscow. On 30 March, Szijjarto accused Kiev of trying to influence the results of the parliamentary elections.On Tuesday, Russian Ambassador to Hungary Yevgeny Stanislavov said in an interview with Sputnik that the Ukrainian ambassador has discussed with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba options of collaboration with the Hungarian opposition to influence the results of elections.

https://sputniknews.com/20220330/hungarian-foreign-minister-accuses-kiev-of-trying-to-influence-parliamentary-elections-1094331915.html

hungary

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

europe, hungary, ukraine