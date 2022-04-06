https://sputniknews.com/20220406/eu-suggests-new-sanctions-france-votes-iran-deal-languishes-1094513758.html
EU Suggests New Sanctions, France Votes, Iran Deal Languishes
EU Suggests New Sanctions, France Votes, Iran Deal Languishes
Ketanji Brown Jackson's appointment to the Supreme Court appears confirmed, but not before Congress's notable nutcases could cause a scene.
EU Suggests New Sanctions, France Votes, Iran Deal Languishes
Ketanji Brown Jackson’s appointment to the Supreme Court appears confirmed, but not before Congress’s notable nutcases could cause a scene.
Misfits John Kiriakou and Michelle Witte are joined by Dr. Kenneth Surin, political and foreign affairs analyst and professor emeritus of literature and professor of religion and critical theory at Duke University, to talk about the upcoming French election, the impact of a possible energy crisis on European politics, how much blame European leaders should carry for the conflict in Ukraine, and who benefits financially and politically from the crisis.Joe Lauria, editor-in-chief of Consortium News, discusses the way the crisis in Ukraine is being presented in the US and the effects of hearing only one side of every story. He breaks down the economic war that accompanies the conflict on the ground, offers some perspective on the role Elon Musk might start playing on social media and in debates on American free speech, and asks about the consequences of allowing the super rich to control vehicles of communication.Mohammad Marandi, political analyst and professor of English literature and Orientalism at the University of Tehran, discusses the state of a new Iran nuclear deal and the remaining hurdles to a final agreement.Retired police officer Ron Hampton, DC representative for Blacks in Law Enforcement of America and former executive director of the National Black Police Association, explains the capital’s lack of action on a policing reform plan and asks why it’s so hard to shift attitudes about community safety toward evidence-based solutions.The Misfits also talked about the Pentagon’s latest UFO disclosures, the danger of playing with QAnon pedophile theories in Congress, the Catholic Church’s apology to indigenous leaders, and more.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
