International
https://sputniknews.com/20220405/us-house-passes-resolution-to-uphold-nato-principles-set-up-democratic-resilience-center-1094510725.html
US House Passes Resolution to Uphold NATO Principles, Set Up Democratic Resilience Center
US House Passes Resolution to Uphold NATO Principles, Set Up Democratic Resilience Center
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House of Representatives on Tuesday passed a resolution reaffirming support for the founding principles of NATO and calling for... 05.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-05T20:45+0000
2022-04-05T20:45+0000
nato
allies
resolution
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1a/1092537157_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e731b20366109498734881fac15a4ad4.jpg
The House passed the resolution, sponsored by Democratic Representative Gerald Connolly, in a vote of 362 in favor to 63 against. Connolly also serves as President of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.The resolution calls on US President Joe Biden to promote the adoption of a new NATO strategic concept that clarifies the alliance’s shared democratic values and the commitment to enhancing democratic institutions within member and member-aspiring states as well as partner states.The resolution comes amid increased engagement of NATO member states due to Russia's ongoing special operation in Ukraine. The alliance has bolstered its force posture along its eastern flank and increased communication between its leaders.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1a/1092537157_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ba5525bbb7eb7bba57179ebc56ad4fcd.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nato, allies, resolution, us

US House Passes Resolution to Uphold NATO Principles, Set Up Democratic Resilience Center

20:45 GMT 05.04.2022
© AP Photo / Alexander ZemlianichenkoA U.S flag waves on the car of U.S. Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan next to the main entrance to the Russian Foreign Ministry building during Sullivan's visit to the Ministry in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. Sullivan delivered a U.S. response to the Russian demands for security guarantees over NATO and Ukraine.
A U.S flag waves on the car of U.S. Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan next to the main entrance to the Russian Foreign Ministry building during Sullivan's visit to the Ministry in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. Sullivan delivered a U.S. response to the Russian demands for security guarantees over NATO and Ukraine. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.04.2022
© AP Photo / Alexander Zemlianichenko
Subscribe
US
India
Global
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House of Representatives on Tuesday passed a resolution reaffirming support for the founding principles of NATO and calling for the establishment of a Center for Democratic Resilience at the alliance’s headquarters.
The House passed the resolution, sponsored by Democratic Representative Gerald Connolly, in a vote of 362 in favor to 63 against. Connolly also serves as President of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.
The resolution calls on US President Joe Biden to promote the adoption of a new NATO strategic concept that clarifies the alliance’s shared democratic values and the commitment to enhancing democratic institutions within member and member-aspiring states as well as partner states.
The resolution comes amid increased engagement of NATO member states due to Russia's ongoing special operation in Ukraine. The alliance has bolstered its force posture along its eastern flank and increased communication between its leaders.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала