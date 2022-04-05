https://sputniknews.com/20220405/russian-ambassador-advises-us-to-react-to-actions-of-ukrainian-nationalistic-battalions-1094489250.html
Russian Ambassador Advises US to React to Actions of Ukrainian Nationalistic Battalions
Russian Ambassador Advises US to React to Actions of Ukrainian Nationalistic Battalions
Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov advised Washington to pay attention to facts and react to actions of Ukrainian nationalistic battalions.
2022-04-05T05:25+0000
2022-04-05T05:25+0000
2022-04-05T05:25+0000
russia
us
ukraine
neo-nazi
nazi
azov battalion
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/19351/51/193515198_0:153:3000:1841_1920x0_80_0_0_4f0fa18cc6fc78496fde6ede89ddcd01.jpg
The battalions of Ukrainian radicals were formed in 2014 and were integrated with the Ukrainian national guard, as authorities used them for terror operations in Donbass during the eight-year-long conflict in the region.Those formations, including the infamous Azov regiment are tightly linked with the Ukrainian neo-Nazi movement, and some reports suggest that they have received assistance from the United States over the past few years.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/19351/51/193515198_172:0:2829:1993_1920x0_80_0_0_7d4d431e82acac4da8b89901fc5048cd.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, us, ukraine, neo-nazi, nazi, azov battalion
Russian Ambassador Advises US to React to Actions of Ukrainian Nationalistic Battalions
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov advised Washington to pay attention to facts and react to actions of Ukrainian nationalistic battalions.
"American counterparts should pay attention to facts and stop criminal indifference to the actions of the [Ukrainian] nationalistic battalions, which continue to block civilians in cities, open random fire on refugees, terrorize and torture everyone who does not share their Nazi ideology," Antonov said as quoted by the Russian embassy on Telegram.
The battalions of Ukrainian radicals
were formed in 2014 and were integrated with the Ukrainian national guard, as authorities used them for terror operations in Donbass during the eight-year-long conflict in the region.
Those formations, including the infamous Azov regiment are tightly linked with the Ukrainian neo-Nazi movement, and some reports suggest that they have received assistance from the United States
over the past few years.