Russian Ambassador Advises US to React to Actions of Ukrainian Nationalistic Battalions
Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov advised Washington to pay attention to facts and react to actions of Ukrainian nationalistic battalions.
The battalions of Ukrainian radicals were formed in 2014 and were integrated with the Ukrainian national guard, as authorities used them for terror operations in Donbass during the eight-year-long conflict in the region.Those formations, including the infamous Azov regiment are tightly linked with the Ukrainian neo-Nazi movement, and some reports suggest that they have received assistance from the United States over the past few years.
05:25 GMT 05.04.2022
© Alexander Maximenko / Go to the photo bankFighters of the Azov Battalion in Kiev
Fighters of the Azov Battalion in Kiev - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.04.2022
© Alexander Maximenko
/
Go to the photo bank
