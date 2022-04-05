https://sputniknews.com/20220405/prince-andrew-faces-new-questions-over-receiving-more-than-1-million-from-turkish-fraudster-1094495578.html
Prince Andrew Faces New Questions Over Receiving More Than £1 Million From Turkish 'Fraudster'
Prince Andrew Faces New Questions Over Receiving More Than £1 Million From Turkish 'Fraudster'
The Duke of York has found himself embroiled in a legal dispute between Turkish millionaire Nebahat Evyap Isbilen and a former Goldman Sachs banker who is... 05.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-05T10:29+0000
2022-04-05T10:29+0000
2022-04-05T10:29+0000
uk
turkey
prince andrew
investigation
fraud
dispute
allegations
competition
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0a/1089821637_0:295:1308:1031_1920x0_80_0_0_9a3aaee3301614bb1167f08d5300651d.jpg
Prince Andrew is facing new questions over a 2019 Pitch@Palace award being handed to a suspected Turkish fraudster, who has since been linked to more than £1 million in payments received by the Duke of York, UK media outlets have reported.On 6 November 2019, Selman Turk received the Pitch@Palace People's Choice Award before reportedly arranging the transfer of payments totalling £1.1 million to the Duke of York, £250,000 to his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, and £25,000 to Princess Eugenie.The Guardian cited unnamed participants of the 2019 Pitch@Palace event as saying that they see Turk's Pitch@Palace victory as unusual because he "won it by miles" and his pitch was "crap". Some suspected that he might have used bots, or autonomous internet programmes, to boost his vote.The development unfolds as Prince Andrew and his former wife Sarah Ferguson remain embroiled in a financial dispute between Turk and Nebahat Evyap Isbilen, a 76-year-old Turkish millionaire who claims that the 35-year-old entrepreneur defrauded her by stealing about £40 million.The complicated case is still in its early stages as no trial has yet taken place, with Turk denying any wrongdoing.In preliminary hearings, it was alleged that "substantial sums" were paid to the Duke and Duchess of York several years ago, but there has been no suggestion they played any part in the Turk-related allegations of fraud.The 76-year-old millionaire is the wife of an imprisoned former member of parliament in Turkey. Her husband, Ilhan Isbilen, the former deputy leader of the ruling AK Party, was jailed in 2015 after an attempted coup.Mrs Isbilen is said to have made the payment to the royal under the belief she was paying for help with a passport that would enable her to leave her homeland, where she was ostensibly facing political persecution.The Telegraph earlier claimed that the Duke of York had received payments worth over £1 million from Turk after the two met through Prince Andrew's gun smuggler friend, Tarek Kaituni, in the early summer of 2019. Kaituni reportedly attended the royal's former wife's 60th birthday party in mid-October 2019 and Princess Eugenie's wedding in October 2018.A spokesman for Prince Andrew refused to comment "on an ongoing legal matter" when contacted by the newspaper. The £1.1 million payment-related developments come after the Duke of York managed to dodge the embarrassment of facing his sex abuse accuser in court by paying off Virginia Giuffre in a civil settlement deal reported to be worth up to £12 million.The Pitch@Palace competition is an initiative set up by Prince Andrew in 2014 to support entrepreneurs by "providing them with the best opportunities to access mentors and advisers, distribution systems and supply chains, connections and investment". In late November 2019, the royal stepped down from his role as head of the initiative following his "car crash" interview with the BBC, in which he admitted to his friendship with late convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
turkey
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0a/1089821637_0:293:1161:1163_1920x0_80_0_0_300f3436076417548ae1852ad0ff9563.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
uk, turkey, prince andrew, investigation, fraud, dispute, allegations, competition
Prince Andrew Faces New Questions Over Receiving More Than £1 Million From Turkish 'Fraudster'
The Duke of York has found himself embroiled in a legal dispute between Turkish millionaire Nebahat Evyap Isbilen and a former Goldman Sachs banker who is accused of stealing £40 million from the 76-year-old woman.
Prince Andrew is facing new questions over a 2019 Pitch@Palace award being handed to a suspected Turkish fraudster, who has since been linked to more than £1 million in payments received by the Duke of York, UK media outlets have reported.
On 6 November 2019, Selman Turk received the Pitch@Palace People's Choice Award before reportedly arranging the transfer of payments totalling £1.1 million to the Duke of York, £250,000 to his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, and £25,000 to Princess Eugenie.
The Guardian cited unnamed participants of the 2019 Pitch@Palace event as saying that they see Turk's Pitch@Palace victory as unusual because he "won it by miles" and his pitch was "crap". Some suspected that he might have used bots, or autonomous internet programmes, to boost his vote.
The Telegraph quoted an unnamed Pitch@Palace director as saying that they "have a lot of respect for Prince Andrew" and that they "genuinely believe that he had a mission to help young entrepreneurs because it was his calling and not because he was trying to make money out of it. If this is true it would be very disappointing".
The development unfolds as Prince Andrew
and his former wife Sarah Ferguson remain embroiled in a financial dispute between Turk and Nebahat Evyap Isbilen, a 76-year-old Turkish millionaire who claims that the 35-year-old entrepreneur defrauded her by stealing about £40 million.
The complicated case is still in its early stages as no trial has yet taken place, with Turk denying any wrongdoing.
In preliminary hearings, it was alleged that "substantial sums" were paid to the Duke and Duchess of York several years ago, but there has been no suggestion they played any part in the Turk-related allegations of fraud.
Last week, The Telegraph cited Isbilen as saying in her affidavit that in November 2019, she authorised a bank transfer of £750,000 to the Duke of York. According to her, police had seized her previous passport and Turk purportedly obtained a new passport for her through connections with the Turkish authorities.
The 76-year-old millionaire is the wife of an imprisoned former member of parliament in Turkey. Her husband, Ilhan Isbilen, the former deputy leader of the ruling AK Party, was jailed in 2015 after an attempted coup.
Mrs Isbilen is said to have made the payment to the royal under the belief she was paying for help with a passport that would enable her to leave her homeland, where she was ostensibly facing political persecution.
"Mr Turk told me that he received help from the Duke of York to show or send the picture of my old passport to Turkey and that this service would normally be worth £2 million, but it would cost less if we made the payment by way of a gift. I did not understand the nature of the services received then and also have difficulty explaining it now. I have seen an e-mail from Mr Turk […] explaining that this transfer was a wedding gift to Princess Beatrice owing to the close connection between our families. This email is entirely false", Isbilen maintained in the affidavit.
The Telegraph earlier claimed that the Duke of York had received payments worth over £1 million from Turk after the two met through Prince Andrew's gun smuggler friend, Tarek Kaituni, in the early summer of 2019. Kaituni reportedly attended the royal's former wife's 60th birthday party in mid-October 2019 and Princess Eugenie's wedding in October 2018.
A spokesman for Prince Andrew refused to comment "on an ongoing legal matter" when contacted by the newspaper. The £1.1 million payment-related developments come after the Duke of York managed to dodge the embarrassment of facing his sex abuse accuser in court by paying off Virginia Giuffre in a civil settlement deal reported to be worth up to £12 million.
The Pitch@Palace competition is an initiative set up by Prince Andrew in 2014 to support entrepreneurs by "providing them with the best opportunities to access mentors and advisers, distribution systems and supply chains, connections and investment". In late November 2019, the royal stepped down from his role as head of the initiative following his "car crash" interview with the BBC
, in which he admitted to his friendship with late convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus