Prince Andrew Reportedly Pledges Not to Deny Having Sex With Giuffre As Part of Settlement

2022-02-18T03:42+0000

2022-02-18T03:42+0000

2022-02-18T03:42+0000

Prince Andrew has agreed not to dismiss from now on accusations that he had an intimate relationship with Virginia Giuffre, who, in turn, is obliged to remain silent, according to their settlement, The Telegraph reported on Thursday.The restrictions were said to be secured amid the upcoming celebration of Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee in the summer.Media also speculated that he “will disappear” from public life and his last official appearance is expected to be a visit to the memorial ceremony of his father, Prince Philip, in March. After that, he reportedly will not attend public events, including the Royal Ascot races.On Tuesday, Prince Andrew reached a court settlement with Giuffre after 10 days of negotiations. According to its terms, he will pay £12 million to his accuser and make a donation to a charity working with victims of abuse. Part of the sum was said to be donated by the Queen.The settlement was announced just a few weeks before Andrew was due to testify under oath and be questioned by Giuffre's lawyers. The court still may resume consideration of the case if one of the parties withdraws from the agreement before the 17th of March.Prince Andrew has yet to admit to any of the allegations Giuffre made against him in a lawsuit filed in the New York District court in August.

