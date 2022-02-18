International
Prince Andrew Reportedly Pledges Not to Deny Having Sex With Giuffre As Part of Settlement
Prince Andrew Reportedly Pledges Not to Deny Having Sex With Giuffre As Part of Settlement
Prince Andrew Reportedly Pledges Not to Deny Having Sex With Giuffre As Part of Settlement
2022-02-18T03:42+0000
2022-02-18T03:42+0000
Prince Andrew has agreed not to dismiss from now on accusations that he had an intimate relationship with Virginia Giuffre, who, in turn, is obliged to remain silent, according to their settlement, The Telegraph reported on Thursday.The restrictions were said to be secured amid the upcoming celebration of Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee in the summer.Media also speculated that he “will disappear” from public life and his last official appearance is expected to be a visit to the memorial ceremony of his father, Prince Philip, in March. After that, he reportedly will not attend public events, including the Royal Ascot races.On Tuesday, Prince Andrew reached a court settlement with Giuffre after 10 days of negotiations. According to its terms, he will pay £12 million to his accuser and make a donation to a charity working with victims of abuse. Part of the sum was said to be donated by the Queen.The settlement was announced just a few weeks before Andrew was due to testify under oath and be questioned by Giuffre's lawyers. The court still may resume consideration of the case if one of the parties withdraws from the agreement before the 17th of March.Prince Andrew has yet to admit to any of the allegations Giuffre made against him in a lawsuit filed in the New York District court in August.
https://sputniknews.com/20220217/mp-concerned-public-money-could-have-been-used-in-prince-andrews-payout-to-virginia-giuffre-1093115317.html
Prince Andrew Reportedly Pledges Not to Deny Having Sex With Giuffre As Part of Settlement

03:42 GMT 18.02.2022
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York, looks on during the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, who died at the age of 99, in Windsor, Britain, April 17, 2021
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York, looks on during the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, who died at the age of 99, in Windsor, Britain, April 17, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.02.2022
© REUTERS / Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS
Alexandra Kashirina
On 15 February, Prince Andrew reached an out-of-court settlement with Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of rape. She claimed that in 2001, when she was 17 years old, the financier and friend of Prince Andrew Jeffrey Epstein forced her to have sex with the member of the British royal family three times.
Prince Andrew has agreed not to dismiss from now on accusations that he had an intimate relationship with Virginia Giuffre, who, in turn, is obliged to remain silent, according to their settlement, The Telegraph reported on Thursday.
The restrictions were said to be secured amid the upcoming celebration of Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee in the summer.
Media also speculated that he “will disappear” from public life and his last official appearance is expected to be a visit to the memorial ceremony of his father, Prince Philip, in March. After that, he reportedly will not attend public events, including the Royal Ascot races.
On Tuesday, Prince Andrew reached a court settlement with Giuffre after 10 days of negotiations. According to its terms, he will pay £12 million to his accuser and make a donation to a charity working with victims of abuse. Part of the sum was said to be donated by the Queen.
The settlement was announced just a few weeks before Andrew was due to testify under oath and be questioned by Giuffre's lawyers. The court still may resume consideration of the case if one of the parties withdraws from the agreement before the 17th of March.
Prince Andrew has yet to admit to any of the allegations Giuffre made against him in a lawsuit filed in the New York District court in August.
