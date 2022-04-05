International
Polish Defence Ministry Signs Contract to Buy 250 US Tanks Abrams
WARSAW (Sputnik) - The Polish Defence Ministry signed a contract for the purchase of 250 US tanks Abrams, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
11:49 GMT 05.04.2022
U.S. soldiers from the 2nd Battalion, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division at the M1A2 Abrams battle tank during a military exercise at the Gaiziunu Training Range in Pabrade some 60km.(38 miles) north of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania, Thursday, April 9, 2015
U.S. soldiers from the 2nd Battalion, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division at the M1A2 Abrams battle tank during a military exercise at the Gaiziunu Training Range in Pabrade some 60km.(38 miles) north of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania, Thursday, April 9, 2015 - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.04.2022
© AP Photo / Mindaugas Kulbis
