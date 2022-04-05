https://sputniknews.com/20220405/kuwaiti-government-sends-resignation-letter-to-crown-prince-1094493867.html

Kuwaiti Crown Prince Receives Government Resignation Letter, Reports Say

Kuwaiti Crown Prince Receives Government Resignation Letter, Reports Say

Over the past few months, several ministers have already left the cabinet over corruption claims and alleged misuse of public funds. 05.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-05T08:56+0000

2022-04-05T08:56+0000

2022-04-05T09:22+0000

middle east

kuwait

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg

Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal al-Ahmad al-Sabah has received a letter of resignation from Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid, reports suggested. According to state news agency KUNA, the cabinet submitted its resignation on Tuesday ahead of a no-confidence vote in parliament.If the resignation is accepted, it would be the fourth Kuwaiti cabinet to step down in two years, after the previous government resigned in November amid political deadlock.The Gulf country has been plagued by a standoff between parliament and the executive branch over the past few years.

kuwait

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

middle east, kuwait