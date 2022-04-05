https://sputniknews.com/20220405/kuwaiti-government-sends-resignation-letter-to-crown-prince-1094493867.html
Kuwaiti Crown Prince Receives Government Resignation Letter, Reports Say
Over the past few months, several ministers have already left the cabinet over corruption claims and alleged misuse of public funds.
Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal al-Ahmad al-Sabah has received a letter of resignation from Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid, reports suggested. According to state news agency KUNA, the cabinet submitted its resignation on Tuesday ahead of a no-confidence vote in parliament.If the resignation is accepted, it would be the fourth Kuwaiti cabinet to step down in two years, after the previous government resigned in November amid political deadlock.The Gulf country has been plagued by a standoff between parliament and the executive branch over the past few years.
Kuwaiti Crown Prince Receives Government Resignation Letter, Reports Say
08:56 GMT 05.04.2022 (Updated: 09:22 GMT 05.04.2022)
Over the past few months, several ministers have already left the cabinet over corruption claims and alleged misuse of public funds.
Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal al-Ahmad al-Sabah has received a letter of resignation from Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid, reports suggested. According to state news agency KUNA, the cabinet submitted its resignation on Tuesday ahead of a no-confidence vote in parliament.
If the resignation is accepted, it would be the fourth Kuwaiti cabinet to step down in two years, after the previous government resigned in November amid political deadlock.
The Gulf country has been plagued by a standoff between parliament and the executive branch over the past few years.