Big Spoiler: 'How to Murder Your Husband' Author Faces Trial for ... Killing Her Spouse

Big Spoiler: 'How to Murder Your Husband' Author Faces Trial for ... Killing Her Spouse

A woman from Oregon, who once wrote a romance essay 'How to Murder Your Husband' is set to face trial for doing exactly the thing she wrote about, KGW8 reported. Nancy Crampton-Brophy is charged with the fatal shooting of her husband, Daniel Brophy, at the Oregon Culinary Institute in Portland in 2018.The report says that just a few days after his death, Crampton-Brophy asked detectives to provide a letter saying she is not a suspect so she could show it to the life insurance company and claim $40,000. In total she aimed to collect up to $1.5 million after her husband's death.The detectives also suggested that she killed her spouse using a gun they bought beforehand. Though it was originally determined the gun had been unused, authorities believe that Brophy bought a replacement slide and barrel on eBay.Crampton-Brophy wrote several novels, such as 'Hell on the Heart' and 'The Wrong Husband', published an essay in 2011, 'How to Murder Your Husband', saying that every person has it in him or her, "when pushed far enough".The couple had been married for 25 years at the time of Brophy's murder.

