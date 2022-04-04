https://sputniknews.com/20220404/us-senators-reach-deal-on-10-billion-in-covid-19-funding-with-no-global-aid-1094483929.html

US Senators Reach Deal on $10 Billion in COVID-19 Funding With No Global Aid

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Republican and Democratic negotiators forged a deal today that will direct $10 billion to pay for vaccines, therapeutics and domestic... 04.04.2022, Sputnik International

“We've reached an agreement on a deal to provide $10 billion in funding for urgent COVID needs by repurposing unspent COVID funds primarily from the American Rescue Plan,” Romney said on Twitter. “This bill won't cost the American people a single additional dollar.”This agreement represents only about half of the $22.5 billion President Joe Biden initially requested, and is lower than a $15 billion version hammered out by Democratic and Republican leaders negotiated last month.Romney said he and his colleagues hope to move the legislation and secure passage before lawmakers leave Washington for a two-week recess. He also said he is willing “to explore a fiscally-responsible solution to support global efforts in the weeks ahead.”The deal includes $5 billion for developing covid therapeutics and at least $750 million for research and clinical trials for emerging coronavirus variants, and expanding vaccine manufacturing capacity.

