Jan. 6 Panel Has 'Intense Interest' in Seven-Hour Gap of White House Logs, Rep. Raskin Says

As the investigation into the US Capitol insurrection appears to be nearing a conclusion, questions still linger concerning a 7-hour gap in White House call logs provided to the 9-member panel via subpoena, according to Select Committee member Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD).During a Sunday appearance on CBS' "Face the Nation", the Maryland Democrat detailed that the committee – made up of two Republicans and seven Democrats – is still trying to compile evidence to accurately represent the insurrection and whether there was indeed a "self-coup".The Select Committee may begin holding public hearings on the matter as early as May, Raskin said.Because the panel lacks the authority to directly charge individuals with crimes, committee members have recently taken to directly pressuring the US Department of Justice and its leadership.As of this article’s publication, ex-White House strategist Steve Bannon is the only referral to result in a federal indictment.Late last month, the group voted to recommend Trump-era trade adviser Peter Navarro and former White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Dan Scavino for criminal contempt charges after both refused to cooperate with a congressional subpoena, and failed to appear at scheduled depositions.Both recommendations now advance to a full vote in the House before it is sent to the DOJ.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

