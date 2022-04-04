International
Jan. 6 Panel Has 'Intense Interest' in Seven-Hour Gap of White House Logs, Rep. Raskin Says
Jan. 6 Panel Has 'Intense Interest' in Seven-Hour Gap of White House Logs, Rep. Raskin Says
Last week, US Attorney General Merrick Garland proclaimed that he and the US Department of Justice are not allowing political agendas to impact their decisions
us
insurrection
donald trump
us house select committee
As the investigation into the US Capitol insurrection appears to be nearing a conclusion, questions still linger concerning a 7-hour gap in White House call logs provided to the 9-member panel via subpoena, according to Select Committee member Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD).During a Sunday appearance on CBS' "Face the Nation", the Maryland Democrat detailed that the committee – made up of two Republicans and seven Democrats – is still trying to compile evidence to accurately represent the insurrection and whether there was indeed a "self-coup".The Select Committee may begin holding public hearings on the matter as early as May, Raskin said.Because the panel lacks the authority to directly charge individuals with crimes, committee members have recently taken to directly pressuring the US Department of Justice and its leadership.As of this article’s publication, ex-White House strategist Steve Bannon is the only referral to result in a federal indictment.Late last month, the group voted to recommend Trump-era trade adviser Peter Navarro and former White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Dan Scavino for criminal contempt charges after both refused to cooperate with a congressional subpoena, and failed to appear at scheduled depositions.Both recommendations now advance to a full vote in the House before it is sent to the DOJ.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Jan. 6 Panel Has 'Intense Interest' in Seven-Hour Gap of White House Logs, Rep. Raskin Says

04:15 GMT 04.04.2022 (Updated: 04:42 GMT 04.04.2022)
© AP Photo / Jacquelyn MartinThen-President Donald Trump gestures as he arrives to speak at a rally in Washington, on Jan. 6, 2021
Evan Craighead
Last week, US Attorney General Merrick Garland proclaimed that he and the US Department of Justice are not allowing political agendas to impact their decisions on whether to pursue related criminal referrals recommended by the House Select Committee probing the US Capitol riot, as well as the full legislative chamber.
As the investigation into the US Capitol insurrection appears to be nearing a conclusion, questions still linger concerning a 7-hour gap in White House call logs provided to the 9-member panel via subpoena, according to Select Committee member Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD).
During a Sunday appearance on CBS' "Face the Nation", the Maryland Democrat detailed that the committee – made up of two Republicans and seven Democrats – is still trying to compile evidence to accurately represent the insurrection and whether there was indeed a "self-coup".

"We are aware of other phone calls that took place during that time that included the president", Raskin said. "But we have no comprehensive fine-grain portrait of what was going on during that period. And that is obviously of intense interest to us".

The Select Committee may begin holding public hearings on the matter as early as May, Raskin said.
Because the panel lacks the authority to directly charge individuals with crimes, committee members have recently taken to directly pressuring the US Department of Justice and its leadership.
As of this article’s publication, ex-White House strategist Steve Bannon is the only referral to result in a federal indictment.
Late last month, the group voted to recommend Trump-era trade adviser Peter Navarro and former White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Dan Scavino for criminal contempt charges after both refused to cooperate with a congressional subpoena, and failed to appear at scheduled depositions.
Both recommendations now advance to a full vote in the House before it is sent to the DOJ.
