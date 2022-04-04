https://sputniknews.com/20220404/hong-kong-chief-exec-carrie-lam-announces-she-will-not-seek-second-term-1094452981.html

Hong Kong Chief Exec Carrie Lam Announces She Will Not Seek Second Term

Hong Kong Chief Exec Carrie Lam Announces She Will Not Seek Second Term

Since 2017, Lam has been serving as Hong Kong's fourth and current Chief Executive, as well as Chairperson of the Committee for Safeguarding National Security... 04.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-04T03:09+0000

2022-04-04T03:09+0000

2022-04-04T03:15+0000

hong kong

carrie lam

chief executive

china

election

asia & pacific

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg

Carrie Lam, the leader of Hong Kong, announced on Monday that she will not seek re-election to a second term as the global financial center's chief executive in a leadership election set for May 8.According to the local press reports, the politician made the announcement just a day after the candidate nomination period, which runs until April 16, began.

hong kong

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Kirill Kurevlev

Kirill Kurevlev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Kirill Kurevlev

hong kong, carrie lam, chief executive, china, election, asia & pacific