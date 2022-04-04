https://sputniknews.com/20220404/hong-kong-chief-exec-carrie-lam-announces-she-will-not-seek-second-term-1094452981.html
03:09 GMT 04.04.2022 (Updated: 03:15 GMT 04.04.2022)
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
Since 2017, Lam has been serving as Hong Kong's fourth and current Chief Executive, as well as Chairperson of the Committee for Safeguarding National Security since 2020. Earlier, she was the Chief Secretary for Administration, and the Secretary for Development before that.
Carrie Lam, the leader of Hong Kong, announced on Monday that she will not seek re-election to a second term as the global financial center's chief executive in a leadership election set for May 8.
According to the local press reports, the politician made the announcement just a day after the candidate nomination period, which runs until April 16, began.