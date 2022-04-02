International
Bill Maher Claims Jada Pinkett Smith Should 'Thank God' For Having Alopecia
Bill Maher Claims Jada Pinkett Smith Should 'Thank God' For Having Alopecia
On Sunday, during the 94th Academy Awards ceremony, US actor Will Smith walked on stage and slapped comedian Chris Rock's face after the latter made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
Bill Maher, an American comedian, actor and political commentator suggested during Friday’s Real Time on HBO that Jada Pinkett Smith should “thank God” that alopecia is the worst she’s dealing with in the aftermath of the recent Academy Awards ceremony scandal involving Will Smith and Chris Rock.According to him, the incident revealed ugly “aspects of society”, like “toxic masculinity, victim culture and liberal hypocrisy”.Earlier, during the 94th Academy Awards ceremony, Will Smith walked on stage and struck Chris Rock’s face after the comedian made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head. Jada has alopecia, an autoimmune disorder that can cause baldness.
Bill Maher Claims Jada Pinkett Smith Should 'Thank God' For Having Alopecia

07:07 GMT 02.04.2022
On Sunday, during the 94th Academy Awards ceremony, US actor Will Smith walked on stage and slapped comedian Chris Rock’s face after the latter made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
Bill Maher, an American comedian, actor and political commentator suggested during Friday’s Real Time on HBO that Jada Pinkett Smith should “thank God” that alopecia is the worst she’s dealing with in the aftermath of the recent Academy Awards ceremony scandal involving Will Smith and Chris Rock.

“If you are so lucky in life as to have that be your medical problem, just say thank God,” Maher said during the show. “It’s not life threatening. It’s part of — for most people, 80 percent of men, 50 percent of women — it’s part of ageing."

According to him, the incident revealed ugly “aspects of society”, like “toxic masculinity, victim culture and liberal hypocrisy”.
Earlier, during the 94th Academy Awards ceremony, Will Smith walked on stage and struck Chris Rock’s face after the comedian made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head.
Jada has alopecia, an autoimmune disorder that can cause baldness.
