https://sputniknews.com/20220402/bill-maher-claims-jada-pinkett-smith-should-thank-god-for-having-alopecia-1094414106.html

Bill Maher Claims Jada Pinkett Smith Should 'Thank God' For Having Alopecia

Bill Maher Claims Jada Pinkett Smith Should 'Thank God' For Having Alopecia

On Sunday, during the 94th Academy Awards ceremony, US actor Will Smith walked on stage and slapped comedian Chris Rock’s face after the latter made a joke... 02.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-02T07:07+0000

2022-04-02T07:07+0000

2022-04-02T07:07+0000

will smith

chris rock

oscar

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/02/1094414520_0:0:2798:1574_1920x0_80_0_0_1208a1b4c02d2c18a49fed40e860bd6a.jpg

Bill Maher, an American comedian, actor and political commentator suggested during Friday’s Real Time on HBO that Jada Pinkett Smith should “thank God” that alopecia is the worst she’s dealing with in the aftermath of the recent Academy Awards ceremony scandal involving Will Smith and Chris Rock.According to him, the incident revealed ugly “aspects of society”, like “toxic masculinity, victim culture and liberal hypocrisy”.Earlier, during the 94th Academy Awards ceremony, Will Smith walked on stage and struck Chris Rock’s face after the comedian made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head. Jada has alopecia, an autoimmune disorder that can cause baldness.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

will smith, chris rock, oscar