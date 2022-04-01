'No, No, No': Chris Rock Protests as Fan Yells 'F*ck Will Smith'

https://sputniknews.com/20220401/no-no-no-chris-rock-protests-as-fan-yells-fck-will-smith-1094399112.html
One ticket holder reportedly said that Rock appeared reluctant to talk about the slapping incident at the Academy Awards involving him and Will Smith. 01.04.2022, Sputnik International
According to the New York Post, one audience member said that when someone "yelled out 'f–k Will Smith'", Rock "went, 'No, no, no'."
"[Rock] said it like five or six times as he walked across the stage", she added.
As the newspaper points out, Rock "continued to downplay" the incident at the Academy Awards last weekend, when Will Smith slapped him.
"He kinda just shook it off. He didn't want to talk about it", said ticket holder Adam Brown.
During his Wednesday night performance at the same venue, Rock also appeared reluctant to discuss his altercation with Will Smith at the Academy Awards last weekend, with the comedian saying that he is "still kind of processing what happened".
https://sputniknews.com/20220401/watch-jada-pinkett-smiths-reaction-after-will-smith-slapped-chris-rock-at-2022-oscars-goes-viral-1094379483.html
American comedian and actor Chris Rock did not seem keen to encourage the reaction of a fan who was verbally slamming Will Smith during Rock’s Thursday night stand-up comedy performance at the Wilbur Theatre in Boston.
According to the New York Post, one audience member said that when someone “yelled out ‘f–k Will Smith’”, Rock “went, ‘No, no, no'.”
“[Rock] said it like five or six times as he walked across the stage”, she added.
As the newspaper points out, Rock “continued to downplay” the incident at the Academy Awards last weekend, when Will Smith slapped him.
“He kinda just shook it off. He didn’t want to talk about it”, said ticket holder Adam Brown.
During his Wednesday night performance at the same venue, Rock also appeared reluctant to discuss
his altercation with Will Smith at the Academy Awards last weekend, with the comedian saying that he is “still kind of processing what happened”.
The incident between Chris Rock and Will Smith occurred during the Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday, after Rock cracked a joke about the shaved head of Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who suffers from alopecia.
While Smith initially laughed at that remark, he then walked up on stage and slapped Rock.
"Oh wow, Will Smith just smacked the sh*t out of me", Rock exclaimed, while Smith returned to his seat and yelled at him: "Keep my wife`s name out of your f*cking mouth!"