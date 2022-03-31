International
Breaking News: Great Britain Imposes Sanctions Against Sputnik's Head Anton Anisimov
https://sputniknews.com/20220331/peskov-says-us-has-no-idea-whats-going-on-in-kremlin-after-pentagon-claims-putin-not-fully-informed-1094354421.html
US Has No Idea What's Going on in Kremlin: Russia Brushes off Claim 'Putin Not Fully Informed'
US Has No Idea What's Going on in Kremlin: Russia Brushes off Claim 'Putin Not Fully Informed'
On Wednesday, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby suggested that President Putin may have "not been fully informed by his ministry of defence at every turn" in the... 31.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-31T10:17+0000
2022-03-31T10:37+0000
kremlin
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
The Pentagon does not have sufficient information on what's going on in the Kremlin to make judgement calls about what President Putin is or isn't informed about, presidential spokesman Dmitri Peskov has said."To our regret, and, in fact, probably also to our concern, it turns out that neither the State Department nor the Pentagon have any real information about what's going on in the Kremlin. They simply don't understand what's going on in the Kremlin, they don't understand President Putin, they don't understand the mechanism for how decisions are taken, and they don't understand the style of our work," Peskov said, speaking a briefing with reporters on Thursday."This is not only a pity, but a cause for concern, because it is precisely this sort of complete misunderstanding that leads to erroneous decisions, reckless decisions which have very bad consequences," the spokesman added.
kremlin
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
kremlin

US Has No Idea What's Going on in Kremlin: Russia Brushes off Claim 'Putin Not Fully Informed'

10:17 GMT 31.03.2022 (Updated: 10:37 GMT 31.03.2022)
© SputnikUrgent
Urgent - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.03.2022
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Telegram US
Telegram India
Telegram Global
Being updated
On Wednesday, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby suggested that President Putin may have "not been fully informed by his ministry of defence at every turn" in the course of the Russian-led military operation in Ukraine. Kirby did not provide any evidence to back up this claim.
The Pentagon does not have sufficient information on what's going on in the Kremlin to make judgement calls about what President Putin is or isn't informed about, presidential spokesman Dmitri Peskov has said.
"To our regret, and, in fact, probably also to our concern, it turns out that neither the State Department nor the Pentagon have any real information about what's going on in the Kremlin. They simply don't understand what's going on in the Kremlin, they don't understand President Putin, they don't understand the mechanism for how decisions are taken, and they don't understand the style of our work," Peskov said, speaking a briefing with reporters on Thursday.
"This is not only a pity, but a cause for concern, because it is precisely this sort of complete misunderstanding that leads to erroneous decisions, reckless decisions which have very bad consequences," the spokesman added.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала