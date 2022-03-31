https://sputniknews.com/20220331/peskov-says-us-has-no-idea-whats-going-on-in-kremlin-after-pentagon-claims-putin-not-fully-informed-1094354421.html
US Has No Idea What's Going on in Kremlin: Russia Brushes off Claim 'Putin Not Fully Informed'
On Wednesday, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby suggested that President Putin may have "not been fully informed by his ministry of defence at every turn" in the... 31.03.2022, Sputnik International
The Pentagon does not have sufficient information on what's going on in the Kremlin to make judgement calls about what President Putin is or isn't informed about, presidential spokesman Dmitri Peskov has said."To our regret, and, in fact, probably also to our concern, it turns out that neither the State Department nor the Pentagon have any real information about what's going on in the Kremlin. They simply don't understand what's going on in the Kremlin, they don't understand President Putin, they don't understand the mechanism for how decisions are taken, and they don't understand the style of our work," Peskov said, speaking a briefing with reporters on Thursday."This is not only a pity, but a cause for concern, because it is precisely this sort of complete misunderstanding that leads to erroneous decisions, reckless decisions which have very bad consequences," the spokesman added.
The Pentagon does not have sufficient information on what's going on in the Kremlin to make judgement calls about what President Putin is or isn't informed about, presidential spokesman Dmitri Peskov has said.
"To our regret, and, in fact, probably also to our concern, it turns out that neither the State Department nor the Pentagon have any real information about what's going on in the Kremlin. They simply don't understand what's going on in the Kremlin, they don't understand President Putin, they don't understand the mechanism for how decisions are taken, and they don't understand the style of our work," Peskov said, speaking a briefing with reporters on Thursday.
"This is not only a pity, but a cause for concern, because it is precisely this sort of complete misunderstanding that leads to erroneous decisions, reckless decisions which have very bad consequences," the spokesman added.