LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Will Not Be Given a Corridor to Leave Mariupol, DPR Says

12 Civilians Killed and 15 Wounded Amid Shelling of LPR Territory By Ukrainian Forces Since 17 February - LPR

More than 760 attacks on the territory of the Lugansk People's Republic by Ukrainian troops were recorded from 17 February to 31 March, according to the LPR office in the Joint Centre for Control and Coordination of the Ceasefire (JCCC).

"Victims of the aggression of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were 27 civilians, of which 12 were killed ... 15 people were injured, including three children," the representative office said in a statement.