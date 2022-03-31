LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Will Not Be Given a Corridor to Leave Mariupol, DPR Says

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday that Kiev’s confirmation of the need to ensure the non-nuclear and non-bloc status of Ukraine, and their delegation's understanding that the issues of Crimea and Donbass are resolved, show significant progress at the negotiations.
The same day, Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said that documents obtained from the employees of Ukrainian biological laboratories showed Kiev's plans to use drones capable of spraying deadly substances. The Ukrainian government was seriously considering the possibility of using biological weapons against the population of Donbass and Russia, he said.
Another round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine took place on Tuesday in Turkey. Russian chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky described the talks as "constructive," with Moscow following up with an announcement that it will scale down its military activities in the Kiev and Chernigov regions.
