LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Will Not Be Given a Corridor to Leave Mariupol, DPR Says

On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
On 24 February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves... 31.03.2022, Sputnik International
05:22 GMT 31.03.2022
On 24 February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian aggression. The Russian defence ministry said the operation is only targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday that Kiev’s confirmation of the need to ensure the non-nuclear and non-bloc status of Ukraine, and their delegation's understanding that the issues of Crimea and Donbass are resolved, show significant progress at the negotiations.
The same day, Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said that documents obtained from the employees of Ukrainian biological laboratories showed Kiev's plans to use drones capable of spraying deadly substances. The Ukrainian government was seriously considering the possibility of using biological weapons against the population of Donbass and Russia, he said.
Another round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine took place on Tuesday in Turkey. Russian chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky described the talks as "constructive," with Moscow following up with an announcement that it will scale down its military activities in the Kiev and Chernigov regions.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
05:46 GMT 31.03.2022
12 Civilians Killed and 15 Wounded Amid Shelling of LPR Territory By Ukrainian Forces Since 17 February - LPR
More than 760 attacks on the territory of the Lugansk People's Republic by Ukrainian troops were recorded from 17 February to 31 March, according to the LPR office in the Joint Centre for Control and Coordination of the Ceasefire (JCCC).
"Victims of the aggression of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were 27 civilians, of which 12 were killed ... 15 people were injured, including three children," the representative office said in a statement.
05:23 GMT 31.03.2022
05:22 GMT 31.03.2022
Ukrainian Forces Will Not Be Given a Corridor to Leave Mariupol, DPR Says
