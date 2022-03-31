https://sputniknews.com/20220331/72-magnitude-earthquake-hits-tadine-new-caledonia-region---usgs-1094347838.html
7.2-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Tadine, New Caledonia Region - USGS
Earlier in the day, a 7.0 magnitude earthquake has been registered off the coast of New Caledonia, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). 31.03.2022, Sputnik International
7.2-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Tadine, New Caledonia Region - USGS
05:58 GMT 31.03.2022 (Updated: 06:00 GMT 31.03.2022)
