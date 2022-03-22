https://sputniknews.com/20220322/magnitude-64-earthquake-strikes-off-taiwans-east-coast---emsc-1094094910.html

Magnitude 6.7 Earthquake Strikes Off Taiwan's East Coast - EMSC

Magnitude 6.7 Earthquake Strikes Off Taiwan's East Coast - EMSC

A powerful magnitude 6.7 earthquake was detected off the southeastern coast of Taiwan early on Wednesday morning, followed closely by a second quake of... 22.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-22T17:53+0000

2022-03-22T17:53+0000

2022-03-22T18:22+0000

taiwan

earthquake

euro-mediterranean seismological centre (emsc)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101750/68/1017506854_0:260:2001:1385_1920x0_80_0_0_427a8ca30ed066dd957212eabdf2a417.jpg

According to the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC), the 6.7 magnitude quake occurred at a depth of 30.6 kilometers and its epicenter was roughly 122 kilometers east of Taichung, in the Philippine Sea.According to local reports, the shaking was felt in Taipei at the Chinese island's northern end. It struck at about 1:41 am local time. Video posted online showed hanging chandeliers shaking.There were no reports of damage or of a tsunami risk.Located along several fault lines collectively known as the Pacific Ring of Fire, Taiwan is prone to earthquakes. One quake in 2016 killed 117 people and injured 550 after several buildings collapsed, and another one in 1935 was responsible for the deaths of more than 3,000 people.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

taiwan, earthquake, euro-mediterranean seismological centre (emsc)