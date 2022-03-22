International
According to the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC), the 6.7 magnitude quake occurred at a depth of 30.6 kilometers and its epicenter was roughly 122 kilometers east of Taichung, in the Philippine Sea.According to local reports, the shaking was felt in Taipei at the Chinese island's northern end. It struck at about 1:41 am local time. Video posted online showed hanging chandeliers shaking.There were no reports of damage or of a tsunami risk.Located along several fault lines collectively known as the Pacific Ring of Fire, Taiwan is prone to earthquakes. One quake in 2016 killed 117 people and injured 550 after several buildings collapsed, and another one in 1935 was responsible for the deaths of more than 3,000 people.
Magnitude 6.7 Earthquake Strikes Off Taiwan's East Coast - EMSC

17:53 GMT 22.03.2022 (Updated: 18:22 GMT 22.03.2022)
Seismometer
A powerful magnitude 6.7 earthquake was detected off the southeastern coast of Taiwan early on Wednesday morning, followed closely by a second quake of magnitude 6.1.
According to the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC), the 6.7 magnitude quake occurred at a depth of 30.6 kilometers and its epicenter was roughly 122 kilometers east of Taichung, in the Philippine Sea.
According to local reports, the shaking was felt in Taipei at the Chinese island's northern end. It struck at about 1:41 am local time. Video posted online showed hanging chandeliers shaking.
There were no reports of damage or of a tsunami risk.
A second quake was reported moments later about 12 kilometers to the west, but at a depth of just 19 kilometers, and with a magnitude of 6.1 on the Richter scale.
Located along several fault lines collectively known as the Pacific Ring of Fire, Taiwan is prone to earthquakes. One quake in 2016 killed 117 people and injured 550 after several buildings collapsed, and another one in 1935 was responsible for the deaths of more than 3,000 people.
