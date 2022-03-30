https://sputniknews.com/20220330/us-peace-corp-warns-volunteers-about-ukrainian-racism-india-wont-side-against-russia-1094307469.html

US Peace Corp Warns Volunteers About Ukrainian Racism; India Won't Side Against Russia

30.03.2022

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss peace talks in Turkey. Diplomats from Kiev and Moscow meet in Turkey for peace talks but the US empire holds a tight grip on Ukrainian political decisions. Also, Russia has taken control of the Azov battalions stronghold of Mariupol and Joe Biden implies that Ukrainian troops are working with the US military in Poland.Dr. Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss racism and Nazis in Ukraine. The US Peace Corps has warned people of color who volunteer for Ukraine that they face severe racism and be called monkeys or worse.K. J. Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss Asia. The Indian nation of 1.4 billion people has taken a hard stance against joining the collective West in its crusade against the Russian Federation. Also, we discuss the new hardline leader in South Korea and the importance of avoiding war with North Korea.Leo Flores, Latin America coordinator for Code Pink, joins us to discuss the Global South. Brazil's ex-president Lula De Silva is holding a sizable lead over the current leader. Also, anti-imperialist forces are rising in the US stronghold of Colombia and Mexico is pushing back against allegations that Russia is using it as a base of operations for spies.Dr. Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the Pentagon budget. The US President is asking for $813 billion for the Pentagon budget. Critics are arguing that the US government has abandoned responsibility for the problems of the American people.Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss missile technology. The Russian use of their hypersonic missile may have changed the course of military history in that no nation has the technology to defend against its high-speed attack.Dr. David Oualaalou, author and international security analyst, joins us to discuss President Biden's recent controversial comments regarding regime change in Russia. President Biden's candid comments reveal the truth as to why the US pushed the Ukraine crisis to the point of detonation.Nick Davies, peace activist and author of "Blood on Our Hands: The American Invasion of Iraq," joins us to discuss the madness of the New Cold War. Nichola Davies' article discusses the incredibly high stakes at play as the US attempts regime change on nuclear power.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

