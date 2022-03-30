International
Tunisian President Dissolves Country's Parliament - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Tunisian President Kais Saied announced on Wednesday the decision to dissolve the country's parliament, Tunisian media reported.
The president announced the decision at the meeting of the National Security Council, citing the need to protect state institutions and people, according to the Tunisian news agency TAP.In late July, the Tunisian leader suspended the parliament and dismissed Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi after anti-government protests. In October, the president announced the formation of a new government without lifting the parliament's suspension.A referendum on constitutional reforms is scheduled to take place on July 25, 2022, and parliamentary elections in December 2022.
referendum, tunisia, parliament, dissolution, president

Tunisian President Dissolves Country's Parliament - Reports

20:28 GMT 30.03.2022
© REUTERS / ZOUBEIR SOUISSIA man holds Tunisian national flags during a protest against Tunisian President Kais Saied's seizure of governing powers, in Tunis, Tunisia March 20, 2022.
A man holds Tunisian national flags during a protest against Tunisian President Kais Saied's seizure of governing powers, in Tunis, Tunisia March 20, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.03.2022
© REUTERS / ZOUBEIR SOUISSI
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Tunisian President Kais Saied announced on Wednesday the decision to dissolve the country's parliament, Tunisian media reported.
The president announced the decision at the meeting of the National Security Council, citing the need to protect state institutions and people, according to the Tunisian news agency TAP.
In late July, the Tunisian leader suspended the parliament and dismissed Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi after anti-government protests. In October, the president announced the formation of a new government without lifting the parliament's suspension.
A referendum on constitutional reforms is scheduled to take place on July 25, 2022, and parliamentary elections in December 2022.
