International
https://sputniknews.com/20220330/teachers-suspended-for-allowing-hijab-clad-students-to-take-exam-in-indias-karnataka-1094324636.html
Teachers Suspended for 'Allowing' Hijab-Clad Students to Take Exam in India's Karnataka
Teachers Suspended for 'Allowing' Hijab-Clad Students to Take Exam in India's Karnataka
On 15 March, the Karnataka High Court upheld a state government's order that stated the hijab could not be worn inside the classroom. The court says in... 30.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-30T12:55+0000
2022-03-30T12:55+0000
india
india
karnataka state
karnataka
muslim
muslim
hijab
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/11/1093950877_0:232:3018:1931_1920x0_80_0_0_2a17cb2ab9a43ca3eeb0346436821475.jpg
Seven school officials, including teachers from Gadag District in India's Karnataka state, have been suspended for allegedly allowing Muslim students to attend exams in hijabs.Teachers, however, denied the allegation, saying that they only allowed students wearing hijab inside the school premises, adding the students had removed their headscarves inside classrooms.In a video, first shared by Indian news website thequint, teachers can be seen presenting roses to all girl students, including the hijab wearing students, to welcome them into school premises.A student, requesting anonymity, told Sputnik that giving roses to students was just a welcoming gesture of the school authorities.It was for the first time in two years, since the outset of the COVID pandemic, when students were appearing physically for their exams, the student stated. Class 10 exams began on 28 March in Karnataka, for which around 870,000 students have enrolled. However, 20,994 students did not turn up. Last year, the absentees numbered only 3,769.The exams will last till 11 April. Following the state's recent High Court order, many Muslim girl students have opted to take their exam without their hijabs. However, a few Muslim girls in Hubballi District and Ilkal town of Bagalkote District were sent back as they declined to remove their hijabs.Earlier, the Karnataka government had made it clear that everyone would have to comply with the High Court's ruling or else they wouldn't be allowed to attend the exams.
india
karnataka state
karnataka
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/11/1093950877_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6459fa3bd1b85234eb033b3b7101a79f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
india, india, karnataka state, karnataka, muslim, muslim, hijab

Teachers Suspended for 'Allowing' Hijab-Clad Students to Take Exam in India's Karnataka

12:55 GMT 30.03.2022
© REUTERS / Sunil KatariaHijab-wearing students arrive to attend classes as a policewoman stands guard outside a government girls school after the recent hijab ban, in Udupi town in the southern state of Karnataka, India, February 16, 2022
Hijab-wearing students arrive to attend classes as a policewoman stands guard outside a government girls school after the recent hijab ban, in Udupi town in the southern state of Karnataka, India, February 16, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.03.2022
© REUTERS / Sunil Kataria
Subscribe
Telegram US
Telegram India
Telegram Global
Deexa Khanduri - Sputnik International
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
All materials
On 15 March, the Karnataka High Court upheld a state government's order that stated the hijab could not be worn inside the classroom. The court says in government schools, students should follow the dress code prescribed by the government, while in private schools, the dress code can be decided by the school management.
Seven school officials, including teachers from Gadag District in India's Karnataka state, have been suspended for allegedly allowing Muslim students to attend exams in hijabs.
Teachers, however, denied the allegation, saying that they only allowed students wearing hijab inside the school premises, adding the students had removed their headscarves inside classrooms.
In a video, first shared by Indian news website thequint, teachers can be seen presenting roses to all girl students, including the hijab wearing students, to welcome them into school premises.
A student, requesting anonymity, told Sputnik that giving roses to students was just a welcoming gesture of the school authorities.
It was for the first time in two years, since the outset of the COVID pandemic, when students were appearing physically for their exams, the student stated.
Class 10 exams began on 28 March in Karnataka, for which around 870,000 students have enrolled. However, 20,994 students did not turn up. Last year, the absentees numbered only 3,769.
The exams will last till 11 April.
Following the state's recent High Court order, many Muslim girl students have opted to take their exam without their hijabs. However, a few Muslim girls in Hubballi District and Ilkal town of Bagalkote District were sent back as they declined to remove their hijabs.
Earlier, the Karnataka government had made it clear that everyone would have to comply with the High Court's ruling or else they wouldn't be allowed to attend the exams.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала