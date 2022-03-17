International
LIVE: Russian FM Lavrov & UAE Counterpart Al Nahyan Hold Presser After Talks in Moscow
https://sputniknews.com/20220317/india-muslim-leaders-call-for-karnatakas-shutdown-over-high-court-verdict---video-1093947909.html
India: Muslim Leaders Call for Karnataka's Shutdown Over High Court Verdict - Video
India: Muslim Leaders Call for Karnataka's Shutdown Over High Court Verdict - Video
On Tuesday, India's Karnataka High Court upheld the state government's ban on wearing hijabs in educational institutions, claiming that wearing the Muslim... 17.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-17T09:51+0000
2022-03-17T09:52+0000
india
india
muslim
karnataka
karnataka state
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/11/1093951784_0:140:3077:1871_1920x0_80_0_0_1b61e1be6a11168fa6a8927a9d3de5d2.jpg
Muslim religious leaders have given a call to observe a statewide shutdown in India's Karnataka on Thursday in protest against the High Court's verdict on Hijabs for students.Many videos of shutdowns in the state, shared by netizens, show people in many districts abiding by the shutdown call.Meanwhile, Karnataka's main opposition party Congress has decided to take a neutral stance on the controversy.Congress legislators will also meet Muslim religious leaders later in the day to hold discussions on the matter. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) presently rules the state.Meanwhile, in a controversial remark, a senior BJP politician and Vice-President of Udupi Government Pre-University College Development Committee Yashpal Suvarna said the student girls who had approached the Karnataka High Court to oppose the hijab ban, were "anti-national" and "members of a terrorist organisation".However, the BJP's state politicians and official spokespersons have distanced themselves from Suvarna's comments and refused to make any further remark on it.The controversy originated months ago when some Hijab-clad Muslim students were barred from entering their classroom at a government college in Udupi District. They protested, but the college didn't relent, and the matter ended up in court.On Tuesday, Karnataka High Court upheld the state government's directives of banning Hijabs in classrooms.In the latest development, the students have now moved to the Supreme Court of India.Meanwhile, many Muslim leaders, including Parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi have expressed their disappointment over the Karnataka High Court verdict.
india
karnataka
karnataka state
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/11/1093951784_346:0:3077:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8e67549d9e3a813a07211be936090de6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
india, india, muslim, karnataka, karnataka state

India: Muslim Leaders Call for Karnataka's Shutdown Over High Court Verdict - Video

09:51 GMT 17.03.2022 (Updated: 09:52 GMT 17.03.2022)
© AFP 2022 / ARUN SANKARStudents hold placards and shout slogans during a demonstration against Karnataka's high court decision to upheld a local ban on the hijab in classrooms, in Chennai on March 16, 2022
Students hold placards and shout slogans during a demonstration against Karnataka's high court decision to upheld a local ban on the hijab in classrooms, in Chennai on March 16, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.03.2022
© AFP 2022 / ARUN SANKAR
SubscribeGoogle news
Deexa Khanduri - Sputnik International
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
All materials
On Tuesday, India's Karnataka High Court upheld the state government's ban on wearing hijabs in educational institutions, claiming that wearing the Muslim headscarf is "not essential religious practice in Islam". However, many Muslim organisations have expressed displeasure with the court's decision.
Muslim religious leaders have given a call to observe a statewide shutdown in India's Karnataka on Thursday in protest against the High Court's verdict on Hijabs for students.
Many videos of shutdowns in the state, shared by netizens, show people in many districts abiding by the shutdown call.
Meanwhile, Karnataka's main opposition party Congress has decided to take a neutral stance on the controversy.
Congress legislators will also meet Muslim religious leaders later in the day to hold discussions on the matter. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) presently rules the state.
Meanwhile, in a controversial remark, a senior BJP politician and Vice-President of Udupi Government Pre-University College Development Committee Yashpal Suvarna said the student girls who had approached the Karnataka High Court to oppose the hijab ban, were "anti-national" and "members of a terrorist organisation".
However, the BJP's state politicians and official spokespersons have distanced themselves from Suvarna's comments and refused to make any further remark on it.
The controversy originated months ago when some Hijab-clad Muslim students were barred from entering their classroom at a government college in Udupi District. They protested, but the college didn't relent, and the matter ended up in court.
On Tuesday, Karnataka High Court upheld the state government's directives of banning Hijabs in classrooms.In the latest development, the students have now moved to the Supreme Court of India.
Meanwhile, many Muslim leaders, including Parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi have expressed their disappointment over the Karnataka High Court verdict.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала