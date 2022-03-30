https://sputniknews.com/20220330/denmark-focuses-on-anti-government-extremists-in-new-threat-assessment-amid-covid-19-pandemic-1094310555.html

Denmark Focuses on 'Anti-Government Extremists' in New Threat Assessment Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Denmark Focuses on 'Anti-Government Extremists' in New Threat Assessment Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

“Anti-government extremism” has for the first time in history been identified as a separate threat in a report by the Danish Police Intelligence Service PET.The Center for Terror Analysis (CTA) under PET defines “anti-government extremism” as a “collective term for a series of narratives about the need to use violence against politicians, government officials and professionals”.The phenomenon is new and stems primarily from the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the course of the pandemic, Denmark has seen numerous attacks against the authorities, including arson against test and vaccine facilities, which are presumed to have been carried out by anti-government extremists. Among other things, it happened in Ballerup in March 2021, where four bottles of flammable liquid were thrown at a test facility.According to the CTA, the new phenomenon “does not primarily stem from established extremist ideologies such as militant Islamism, right-wing extremism or left-wing extremism”. The head of the CTA, Michael Hamann, emphasised that there is a significant difference.“In Denmark, fortunately you get to think what you want. But when it comes to extremism, we see that there are people who accept and express the need to use violence against, for example, elected representatives. Therefore, we have chosen to label it as a separate phenomenon that requires our attention and that we want to describe, analyse and assess in order to counteract the threat in the long run,” Hamann told Danish Radio.While the new phenomenon has been largely spurred by the pandemic, that has appeared to subside (at least in Denmark, which recently abandoned the last restriction), it is unlikely to disappear, the authorities have warned.The CTA assessed the current danger as “limited”, but stressed that it was affected by current societal themes or developments, which at times can exacerbate the terrorist threat. At the same time, a significant number of terrorist attacks have been averted in Denmark in recent years, Michael Hamann admitted. Fireworks, small home-made bombs and arson devices such as Molotov cocktails have been identified as the most likely weapons of choice. Maia Kahlke Lorentzen, a researcher and consultant at the Cybernauts network dedicated to cybersecurity and research, warned of dangerous ideological mixtures.Over the course of 2021, with numerous lockdowns and restrictions imposed by the authorities, Denmark saw massive demonstrations that featured, among others, burning of Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in effigy. Overall, dozens of people were arrested.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

