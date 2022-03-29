https://sputniknews.com/20220329/youtube-continues-its-assualt-on-the-press-removes-6-years-of-chris-hedges-rt-show-from-platform-1094302155.html

YouTube Continues its Assualt on the Press, Removes 6 Years of Chris Hedges' RT Show From Platform

On Monday, YouTube removed six years' worth of episodes of the Emmy-nominated show On Contact by Pulitzer prize-winning journalist Chris Hedges.

No explanation, forewarning or notice was given by YouTube, the videos simply disappeared, according to Hedges, who wrote about the experience on ScheerPost in an article titled “On Being Disappeared.”On Contact contained interviews with a wide range of individuals. From social commentators like Noam Chomsky and Cornel West, novelist Russell Banks, journalists Glenn Greenwald and Matt Taibbi and human rights lawyer Steven Donziger, among many others, the show provided a platform for many different voices.RT America (formerly Russia Today America) is funded by the Russian government, not unlike Sputnik News. RT was dropped from American cable networks and YouTube after Russia’s special operation in Ukraine. The EU and the UK also banned RT and in the case of the EU, Sputnik News.The justification for Russian media’s disappearance in the West was over allegations of “Russian disinformation” being spread, particularly as it pertains to the situation in Ukraine. With the removal of On Contact, the justification has seemingly been expanded to include not just Ukraine but any information with even a tenuous connection to Russia.On Contact did not discuss the situation in Ukraine, its primary focus was on the multitude of issues facing the West. Hedges, the former New York Times journalist and creator of On Contact, explains.Hedges’ channel is not the only one to be censored as US tech giants look to appease their government’s foreign policy objectives. As he mentions, Progressive Soapbox was recently demonetized and Status Coup was suspended for airing footage of the January 6 riots, something nearly every mainstream outlet also aired.As OpIndia points out, the Indian news channel WION was suspended for airing parts of a speech by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. WION claims Western outlets also covered the speech but were not de-platformed.YouTube, as a private entity, can choose what it allows on its platform. However, YouTube’s dominance of its marketplace essentially makes it the video platform of record on the internet. If a video is not on YouTube, it might as well not exist. Its biggest direct competitors are Dailymotion and Vimeo, which have a fraction of YouTube’s audience.Congress has recently begun pressuring social media platforms to combat ‘disinformation.’ With the massive scope of large tech companies, corporate censorship is almost as impactful as government censorship.Fans of Hedges can find his remaining work on ScheerPost or by subscribing to his substack.

