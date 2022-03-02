https://sputniknews.com/20220302/eu-bans-work-of-sputnik-news-agency-broadcasting-of-rt-tv-channel-in-the-community-from-2-march-1093519475.html

EU Bans Work of Sputnik News Sites, Broadcasting of RT TV Channel in the Community From 2 March

Earlier on Wednesday, Google reportedly blocked apps connected to Sputnik and RT from the Play app store across Europe amid a Russian special operation to... 02.03.2022, Sputnik International

The EU has banned the work of Sputnik news websites and the broadcasting of the RT TV channel in the bloc as of 2 March.The ban comes as the Rossiya Segodnya media group, which includes the Sputnik news agency, said that Google News and Google Discover have restricted access to the group's resources online, calling the move a case of "censorship".This followed Sputnik- and RT-related apps reportedly being banned by Google from the Play app store across Europe, shortly after the company stated that they are blocking YouTube channels "connected to RT and Sputnik across Europe, effective immediately".Wednesday’s developments were preceded by Instagram and Meta, formerly known as Facebook, restricted access to Sputnik and RT across the EU.The sanctions include closing their airspace to all Russian flights and slapping restrictions on a number of Russian banks and officials. In response, Russia сlosed its airspace to airlines from 36 countries, with President Vladimir Putin ordering the “application of special economic measures" against the US and its allies.The Russian Foreign Ministry has since accused Google and Meta of conducting "hostile propaganda activities" against "Russian sources of information", while the country's media watchdog Roskomnadzor demanded that Meta remove the block on RT and Sputnik's Facebook and Instagram accounts in Europe. The watchdog pointed out that the American companies "deliberately restrict access to Russian information [sources] so that users can see a one-sided picture of the Russian special operation".The operation, announced by President Vladimir Putin on 24 February and aimed at demilitarising and "de-Nazifying" Ukraine, followed a request for assistance by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR), which have seen weeks of intensified shelling by the Ukrainian Army.With the unprecedented bans on freedom of speech now in place, users are being prevented from reading our website. Even so, you can still follow Sputnik on Telegram to avoid missing any important news! Our Telegram channels are: Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus Global news — https://t.me/sputniknewsint Sputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia

