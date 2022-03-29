https://sputniknews.com/20220329/watch-ukrainian-tanks-be-obliterated-by-russian-high-precision-weapon-1094297073.html
Watch Ukrainian Tanks Be Obliterated by Russian High-Precision Weapon
Watch Ukrainian Tanks Be Obliterated by Russian High-Precision Weapon
In a Tuesday briefing, Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said that the country’s military had destroyed a total of 1,738 tanks and other... 29.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-29T15:14+0000
2022-03-29T15:14+0000
2022-03-29T15:14+0000
russia
ukraine
video
tanks
special election
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/1d/1094295054_0:9:1275:726_1920x0_80_0_0_3398496d79737255dab1e7490b7d44cc.jpg
The Russian Ministry of Defence (MoD) has released a video of Ukrainian armoured vehicles being destroyed as part of Moscow’s ongoing special military operation in Ukraine.A 49-second clip shot by an unmanned aerial vehicle shows self-propelled guns, tanks, and army trucks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces deployed in a parking lot.Two tanks are then seen being obliterated with a high-precision strike launched by unspecified Russian military hardware.The footage comes as Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov told reporters on Tuesday that 68 more Ukrainian military objects had been destroyed by Russian combat aircraft in the course of the special operation in Ukraine.Additionally, the Russian military has already obliterated a total of 1,738 tanks and other armoured vehicles, as well as 123 warplanes, 74 helicopters and 181 multiple launch rocket systems of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to Konashenkov.The operation to demilitarise and de-Nazify Ukraine was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on 24 February, following a request for assistance from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, which had witnessed weeks of intensifying shelling by the Ukrainian Army. The Russian Defence Ministry emphasised that the operation only targets Ukraine's military infrastructure with high-precision weapons and that civilians are not in danger.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/1d/1094295054_148:0:1128:735_1920x0_80_0_0_f0a2800d461b5df47eb0569997547066.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
russia, ukraine, video, tanks, special election
Watch Ukrainian Tanks Be Obliterated by Russian High-Precision Weapon
In a Tuesday briefing, Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said that the country’s military had destroyed a total of 1,738 tanks and other armoured vehicles of the Ukrainian Armed Forces since the beginning of Moscow’s special operation in Ukraine on 24 February.
The Russian Ministry of Defence (MoD) has released a video of Ukrainian armoured vehicles being destroyed as part of Moscow’s ongoing special military operation
in Ukraine.
A 49-second clip shot by an unmanned aerial vehicle shows self-propelled guns, tanks, and army trucks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces deployed in a parking lot.
Two tanks are then seen being obliterated with a high-precision strike launched by unspecified Russian military hardware.
Commenting on the video, the MoD said that “the parking lot of tanks and self-propelled artillery guns of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was tracked by drone crews” and that this military equipment along with the army trucks were then wiped out by a high-precision weapon.
The footage comes as Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov told reporters on Tuesday that 68 more Ukrainian military objects had been destroyed by Russian combat aircraft in the course of the special operation in Ukraine.
Additionally, the Russian military has already obliterated a total of 1,738 tanks and other armoured vehicles, as well as 123 warplanes, 74 helicopters and 181 multiple launch rocket systems of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to Konashenkov.
The operation to demilitarise and de-Nazify Ukraine was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin
on 24 February, following a request for assistance from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, which had witnessed weeks of intensifying shelling by the Ukrainian Army. The Russian Defence Ministry emphasised that the operation only targets Ukraine's military infrastructure with high-precision weapons and that civilians are not in danger.
Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus