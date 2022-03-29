International
UPDATES: Russian Forces Not Posing Threat to Freedom of Navigation, Set up Humanitarian Corridor
UPDATES: Russian Forces Not Posing Threat to Freedom of Navigation, Set up Humanitarian Corridor
Russian forces do not pose any threat to the freedom of civilian navigation in the waters around Ukraine and Moscow has set up a humanitarian corridor for... 29.03.2022, Sputnik International
A couple walks a dog on a pier at a coast of the Sea of Azov in Ukraine's industrial port city of Mariupol on February 23, 2022

UPDATES: Russian Forces Not Posing Threat to Freedom of Navigation, Set up Humanitarian Corridor

20:27 GMT 29.03.2022 (Updated: 20:35 GMT 29.03.2022)
Russian forces do not pose any threat to the freedom of civilian navigation in the waters around Ukraine and Moscow has set up a humanitarian corridor for vessels to move through, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzia said.
Moscow earlier warned that the threat of drifting Ukrainian mines remains along the coast of the Black Sea countries, adding that Russia is taking measures to ensure the safety of civilian navigation.
On Tuesday, negotiators met in Istanbul, Turkey, where Russian negotiators recieved a "clearly articulated position" from Ukraine, including readiness for a "neutral, non-aligned and non-nuclear status."
Russia launched a military operation last month with the stated goal of putting an end to war crimes committed by Ukrainian troops against civilians during an eight-year offensive against Ukraine's eastern provinces.
Follow Sputnik's live updates to find out more.
20:31 GMT 29.03.2022
Russia Concerned About Ukraine Targeting 'Undesirable' Public Opinion Leaders - Envoy to UN
"We have serious concerns regarding the measures being taken by Kiev to physically eliminate undesirable public opinion leaders," Nebenzia told a UN Security Council session on Ukraine.

Nebenzia listed a number of figures, including scientists, journalists, historians and others, who have allegedly been targeted by the Ukrainian authorities and said Russia awaits a fair assessment of this witch hunt by Western colleagues and human rights organizations.
20:29 GMT 29.03.2022
German Defense Minister Says Berlin 2nd Largest Arms Supplier to Ukraine
"With respect to the Ukraine, Germany, I think, is the second largest supplier of weapons," German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said at the Atlantic Council.

The minister also stated that Germany will always remain a peaceful nation, rejecting the notion of militarization and stressing Berlin's commitment to working together with the European Union and NATO.
20:27 GMT 29.03.2022
Russia Concerned About Ukrainian Nationalst Forces Taking UN Vehicles - Envoy to UN
20:22 GMT 29.03.2022
Pentagon Says 10 F-18 Fighter Jets, 200 Troops Redeployed to Lithuania
"You've all been tracking a Marine Corps exercise Cold Response up in Norway. I can tell you that a command-and-control unit from marine air control group 28, which is based at Cherry Point has now been repositioned to Lithuania. That's about 200 people. So, they finished the exercise. They're in Lithuania now and about 10 Marine Corps F-18 Hornets from Beaufort, South Carolina and a couple of Marine Corps C-130s are now going to be repositioned to Eastern Europe," Kirby said during a press briefing.
20:22 GMT 29.03.2022
White House Says Weighing 'Plenty of Options' on Anti-Russia Sanctions
"We will continue to intensify and we're not going to run out of options anytime soon ... There are plenty of things that we can do, including broadening sanctions to new targets, deepening the severity of sanctions that are existing. So, I don't have any specifics to announce at this time, except to say that there are certainly other options should we decide to move forward with them," White House Director of Communications Kate Bedingfield told a press conference.
