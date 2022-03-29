https://sputniknews.com/20220329/trudeau-backtracks-on-poll-pledge-of-not-pursuing-f-35-fighter-jet-deal-amid-pressure-from-nato-1094282816.html

Trudeau Backtracks on Poll Pledge of Not Pursuing F-35 Fighter Jet Deal Amid Pressure From NATO

Canada's purported plan to pursue American F-35 jets comes amid sustained pressure from NATO allies to increase the nation's defence spending to 2 percent of... 29.03.2022, Sputnik International

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government is facing criticism over its decision to pick Lockheed Martin as the preferred supplier of 88 fighter jets for the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF).Canadian Minister for National Defence Anita Anand said that the potential acquisition of F-35s will deliver the "best results" for the country in the decades to come.The decision comes amid the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation calling upon Canada and other members to increase their respective defence budgets in view of the security crisis in Ukraine, where Russia has launched a "special military operation" aimed at seeking a guarantee from Kiev that it won't become an ally of the military bloc."We have an agreement and I expect all allies, also Canada, to follow up on that — that we should aim at two percent of GDP, because we live in a world which is more dangerous", NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said this month.Yet, it isn't lost on many Canadians that Trudeau had earlier opposed the F-35 fighter jet deal and vowed to look for a "cheaper alternative" while he was the leader of the opposition in 2015.Criticising the government's announcement, former Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) leader Erin O'Toole remarked that the "Liberals can't be trusted on national defence".Several political observers were equally critical of the Liberal government's announcement."There is an elegant poetry to Canada cancelling plans to buy the F-35, wasting 10 years studying what plane to get instead, and then buying the F-35 anyway", said political columnist Tristin Hopper.The acquisition of fifth-generation F-35 fighter aircraft has proven to be a touchy issue in Canadian politics since 2010, when the then minority Conservative government of Stephen Harper announced a plan to enter into an agreement with Lockheed Martin for the purchase of 65 F-35 jets at a cost of $9 billion.Canada is one of eight countries, that since 1997, has been investing in a Joint Strike Fighter Programme, which provides "guaranteed access" to the F-35, as per an official statement.The Harper government faced a no-confidence motion in the Canadian Parliament over its reported refusal to release the costs associated with the deal, leading to its collapse and triggering a snap election. The Conservatives returned to power with a majority.However, in 2015, the Liberal opposition under Trudeau made scrapping the F-35 deal agreed upon by the Harper administration one of its election promises. In fact, the Liberals' election manifesto in 2015 stated that "we will not buy the F-35 stealth fighter-bomber".After launching a renewed bidding process to acquire new fighter jets in 2017, the Trudeau government zeroed in on two bidders in December 2020 — Swedish company Saab's Gripen E aircraft and Lockheed Martin Corp. Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

