Moscow: US, Allies Launch Massive Cyberattacks Against Russia

Every day Russia faces "hundreds of thousands" of cyberattacks, the Russian Foreign Ministry has revealed, pledging to detect the source of the attacks. 29.03.2022, Sputnik International

The United States and its allies have launched massive cyberattacks targeting Russia, the Russian Foreign Ministry said, adding that there is an "army" of "cyber mercenaries" waging a "war" on the country.Aside from the US and its NATO allies, the ministry asserted, that the "cyber war" involves anonymous hackers and provocateurs guided by Kiev.According to Moscow, the "army of cyber mercenaries" has a concrete combat mission that sometimes borders on "straightforward terrorism".The Russian Foreign Ministry pledged to find out who exactly is behind the massive cyberattacks and bring them to justice according to the law.After Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine to "demilitarise and de-Nazify" it neighbour, the West imposed a slew of harsh sanctions on Moscow, targeting its businesses, economy, and many other areas, including technology and the media. The US and NATO have condemned the Russian operation, calling it an "invasion".

