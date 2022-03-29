https://sputniknews.com/20220329/moscow-us-allies-launch-massive-cyberattacks-against-russia-1094286695.html
Moscow: US, Allies Launch Massive Cyberattacks Against Russia
Moscow: US, Allies Launch Massive Cyberattacks Against Russia
Every day Russia faces "hundreds of thousands" of cyberattacks, the Russian Foreign Ministry has revealed, pledging to detect the source of the attacks. 29.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-29T09:12+0000
2022-03-29T09:12+0000
2022-03-29T09:44+0000
russia
us
cyber attack
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105507/07/1055070712_0:70:2969:1740_1920x0_80_0_0_71ba06474fbfbf415a31fc51518e7138.jpg
The United States and its allies have launched massive cyberattacks targeting Russia, the Russian Foreign Ministry said, adding that there is an "army" of "cyber mercenaries" waging a "war" on the country.Aside from the US and its NATO allies, the ministry asserted, that the "cyber war" involves anonymous hackers and provocateurs guided by Kiev.According to Moscow, the "army of cyber mercenaries" has a concrete combat mission that sometimes borders on "straightforward terrorism".The Russian Foreign Ministry pledged to find out who exactly is behind the massive cyberattacks and bring them to justice according to the law.After Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine to "demilitarise and de-Nazify" it neighbour, the West imposed a slew of harsh sanctions on Moscow, targeting its businesses, economy, and many other areas, including technology and the media. The US and NATO have condemned the Russian operation, calling it an "invasion".
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105507/07/1055070712_31:0:2762:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c446e1dfae63ff96c8df35b1de878f15.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, us, cyber attack
Moscow: US, Allies Launch Massive Cyberattacks Against Russia
09:12 GMT 29.03.2022 (Updated: 09:44 GMT 29.03.2022)
Every day Russia faces "hundreds of thousands" of cyberattacks, the Russian Foreign Ministry has revealed, pledging to detect the source of the attacks.
The United States and its allies have launched massive cyberattacks targeting Russia, the Russian Foreign Ministry said, adding that there is an "army" of "cyber mercenaries" waging a "war" on the country.
"At the suggestion of the Kiev regime, an 'international call' has been announced for anti-Russian computer specialists, who, in fact, are forming 'offensive cyber forces'", the ministry said. "In fact, state institutions, the media, critical infrastructure facilities, and life support systems are subjected to powerful strikes using advanced information and communication technologies every day".
Aside from the US and its NATO allies, the ministry asserted, that the "cyber war" involves anonymous hackers and provocateurs guided by Kiev.
According to Moscow, the "army of cyber mercenaries" has a concrete combat mission that sometimes borders on "straightforward terrorism".
The Russian Foreign Ministry pledged to find out who exactly is behind the massive cyberattacks and bring them to justice according to the law.
"No one should doubt it: the cyber aggression unleashed against Russia will lead to grave consequences for its instigators and perpetrators", the ministry underlined.
After Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine to "demilitarise and de-Nazify" it neighbour, the West imposed a slew of harsh sanctions on Moscow, targeting its businesses, economy, and many other areas, including technology and the media. The US and NATO have condemned the Russian operation, calling it an "invasion".