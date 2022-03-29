https://sputniknews.com/20220329/indian-techies-behind-apps-auctioning-muslim-women-granted-bail-1094286163.html
Indian Techies Behind Apps 'Auctioning' Muslim Women Granted Bail
Indian Techies Behind Apps 'Auctioning' Muslim Women Granted Bail
Neeraj Bishnoi, creator of the app Bulli Bai, and Omrakeshwar Thakur, who developed the Sulli Deals app, were arrested on 6 and 9 January, respectively. Both... 29.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-29T15:19+0000
2022-03-29T15:19+0000
2022-03-29T15:19+0000
india
india
muslim
muslim
muslim
crime
crime
crime
politics
politics
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/09/1093708591_0:273:3074:2002_1920x0_80_0_0_6da214045e9c22932c9eb252bc1d0b3e.jpg
A Delhi court on Tuesday granted bail to Omrakeshwar Thakur and Niraj Bishnoi, suspects in the Bulli Bai and Sulli Deals cases, on humanitarian grounds. Thakur and Bishnoi allegedly developed the Sulli Deals and Bulli Bai apps respectively.Sulli Deals and Bulli Bai are apps where hundreds of prominent Indian Muslim women were put up for an online auction.While hearing the bail plea, the trial court said that the accused were first-time offenders and continued incarceration would be detrimental to their overall well-being.However, the court imposed strict conditions on their bail so that the accused would be unable to threaten any witness or tamper with the evidence.As per the order, the conditions of the bail include provisions that the accused person not try to contact, influence, or induce any victim and that the accused person provide his contact details to the Investigation Officer (IO), keep their phone switched on, and provide their location to the IO.The order further required that the accused persons not leave the country, not commit a similar offence while on bail, and that they would appear before court whenever called.What Are the Sulli Deals and Bulli Bai Cases?"Sulli" and "Bulli" are derogatory words used by some Hindus to describe Muslim women.An app called Sulli Deals was discovered by social media users in July 2021, where photos of Indian Muslim women including, prominent journalists, activists, analysts, artists, and researchers, were uploaded and published under the tagline "Sulli deal of the day". It encouraged users to participate in an online auction of women.A similar app named Bulli Bai surfaced in January 2022. The app, created on the open-source platform GitHub, was used to upload the photographs of hundreds of Muslim women without their consent for a virtual "auction".
india
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/09/1093708591_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5b150676f3d1fc320a7f07776118abaf.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
india, india, muslim, muslim, muslim, crime, crime, crime, politics, politics, politics, politics, law, law, law
Indian Techies Behind Apps 'Auctioning' Muslim Women Granted Bail
Neeraj Bishnoi, creator of the app Bulli Bai, and Omrakeshwar Thakur, who developed the Sulli Deals app, were arrested on 6 and 9 January, respectively. Both put hundreds of Muslim women up for an online auction on the apps.
A Delhi court on Tuesday granted bail to Omrakeshwar Thakur and Niraj Bishnoi
, suspects in the Bulli Bai and Sulli Deals cases, on humanitarian grounds.
Thakur and Bishnoi allegedly developed the Sulli Deals and Bulli Bai apps respectively.
Sulli Deals and Bulli Bai are apps where hundreds of prominent Indian Muslim women were put up for an online auction.
While hearing the bail plea, the trial court said that the accused were first-time offenders and continued incarceration would be detrimental to their overall well-being.
However, the court imposed strict conditions on their bail so that the accused would be unable to threaten any witness or tamper with the evidence.
As per the order, the conditions of the bail include provisions that the accused person not try to contact
, influence, or induce any victim and that the accused person provide his contact details to the Investigation Officer (IO), keep their phone switched on, and provide their location to the IO.
The order further required that the accused persons not leave the country, not commit a similar offence while on bail, and that they would appear before court whenever called.
What Are the Sulli Deals and Bulli Bai Cases?
"Sulli" and "Bulli"
are derogatory words used by some Hindus to describe Muslim women.
An app called Sulli Deals was discovered by social media users in July 2021, where photos of Indian Muslim women including, prominent journalists, activists, analysts, artists, and researchers, were uploaded and published under the tagline "Sulli deal of the day".
It encouraged users to participate in an online auction of women.
A similar app named Bulli Bai surfaced in January 2022. The app, created on the open-source platform GitHub, was used to upload the photographs of hundreds of Muslim women without their consent for a virtual "auction".