Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220109/mastermind-of-sulli-deals-app-listing-muslim-women-for-auction-arrested-in-india-1092126161.html
Mastermind of 'Sulli Deals' App Listing Muslim Women for Auction Arrested in India
Mastermind of 'Sulli Deals' App Listing Muslim Women for Auction Arrested in India
On 4 July 2021, photos of over 90 Indian Muslim women, including prominent journalists, activists, analysts, artists, and researchers, were stolen from their... 09.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-09T07:57+0000
2022-01-09T07:57+0000
india
muslim
auction
arrest
women
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107819/81/1078198199_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_2ef25b52da0c638ace040c2332d400ab.jpg
The Special Cell of Delhi Police on Sunday arrested the creator and mastermind of the ‘Sulli Deals’ mobile app, Aumkareshwar Thakur, 25, in Indore, a city in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, for allegedly targeting Muslim women and auctioning them online as the "deal of the day". After six months, the ‘Sulli Deals’ scandal once again made headlines last week, after a similar app, 'Bulli Bai', targeted hundreds of Muslim women. The affected women took to social media, demanding strict action against those responsible. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) KPS Malhotra of Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO), said that Aumkareshwar Thakur was arrested after he admitted during preliminary interrogation that he was a member of a group on Twitter where the idea to defame Muslim women was shared.The officer told Indian media that Thakur is the main creator of the app who developed the code on the GitHub hosting platform and gave all members of the group access to the code. He also made posts about the app on his Twitter account.Thakur entered the cross hairs of the Delhi police after they arrested ‘Bulli Bai’ app creator Niraj Bishnoi, 21, on 6 January in the state of Assam.Bishnoi, who confessed to being a hacker since the age of 15 and has hacked various websites of schools and universities in India as well as Pakistan, revealed that he was in touch with the creator of 'Sulli Deals'.Police told Indian media that Bishnoi is highly radicalised. He accepted responsibility for his crime and has "no remorse".The Mumbai Cyber Police, who are also investigating the Bulli Bai case, earlier arrested an engineering student named Vishal Kumar Jha, 21, in Bengaluru, Karnataka state; as well as a 19-year-old girl, Shweta Singh, and a science student named Mayank Rawal, 21, in the state of Uttarakhand.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107819/81/1078198199_169:0:2900:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0e7e6a1a5bd8af5c3acaf6d24c4914f7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
india, muslim, auction, arrest, women

Mastermind of 'Sulli Deals' App Listing Muslim Women for Auction Arrested in India

07:57 GMT 09.01.2022
CC BY 2.0 / Bill Oxford / Handcuffs
Handcuffs - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.01.2022
CC BY 2.0 / Bill Oxford /
Subscribe
Sangeeta Yadav - Sputnik International
Sangeeta Yadav
All materialsWrite to the author
On 4 July 2021, photos of over 90 Indian Muslim women, including prominent journalists, activists, analysts, artists, and researchers, were stolen from their social media accounts and uploaded on the "Sulli Deals" app. Six months later, a similar incident took place on a "Bulli Bai" app, sparking a social media uproar.
The Special Cell of Delhi Police on Sunday arrested the creator and mastermind of the ‘Sulli Deals’ mobile app, Aumkareshwar Thakur, 25, in Indore, a city in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, for allegedly targeting Muslim women and auctioning them online as the "deal of the day".
After six months, the ‘Sulli Deals’ scandal once again made headlines last week, after a similar app, 'Bulli Bai', targeted hundreds of Muslim women. The affected women took to social media, demanding strict action against those responsible.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) KPS Malhotra of Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO), said that Aumkareshwar Thakur was arrested after he admitted during preliminary interrogation that he was a member of a group on Twitter where the idea to defame Muslim women was shared.
The officer told Indian media that Thakur is the main creator of the app who developed the code on the GitHub hosting platform and gave all members of the group access to the code. He also made posts about the app on his Twitter account.
Thakur entered the cross hairs of the Delhi police after they arrested ‘Bulli Bai’ app creator Niraj Bishnoi, 21, on 6 January in the state of Assam.
Bishnoi, who confessed to being a hacker since the age of 15 and has hacked various websites of schools and universities in India as well as Pakistan, revealed that he was in touch with the creator of 'Sulli Deals'.
Police told Indian media that Bishnoi is highly radicalised. He accepted responsibility for his crime and has "no remorse".
The Mumbai Cyber Police, who are also investigating the Bulli Bai case, earlier arrested an engineering student named Vishal Kumar Jha, 21, in Bengaluru, Karnataka state; as well as a 19-year-old girl, Shweta Singh, and a science student named Mayank Rawal, 21, in the state of Uttarakhand.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
08:50 GMTAnti-Vax Protesters Vow to 'Piss Off' Macron After French Lawmakers Approve COVID-19 'Vaccine Pass'
08:37 GMT'He Only Patted Me With Love', Indian Politician Says After Video of Farmer Slapping Him Goes Viral
08:33 GMTDominicans Arrest Businessman Suspected of Haiti President's Murder, Reports Say
08:32 GMTNovak Djokovic's Demand for Personal Chef, Apartment With Tennis Court in Australia Denied
08:29 GMTAs Tensions in West Bank Continue to Brew, Activist Says It's a Ticking Time Bomb
08:16 GMTMan in India Booked for Allegedly Taking 11 Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine
07:57 GMTMastermind of 'Sulli Deals' App Listing Muslim Women for Auction Arrested in India
07:44 GMTNever-Before-Seen PHOTO Shows Ex-Top Adviser to Tony Blair Partying With Jeffrey Epstein
07:29 GMTBoris Johnson Accused of Attending 'BYOB' Booze Up Garden Party at No10 During COVID 2020 Lockdown
06:35 GMTRussia Will Not Bow to US Pressure or Make Any Concessions, Deputy FM Says Ahead of Geneva Meeting
06:26 GMTPrince Andrew's Legal & PR Costs Reportedly Skyrocket to Nearly $3 Million in Sexual Assault Case
06:20 GMTMan Detained in Almaty Admits 'Unknown People' Paid Him $200 to Partake in Kazakh Protests - Video
05:52 GMTOne-in-Four Britons Break 'No Booze' New Year's Resolution in First Week of 2022
05:31 GMTKnighthood for Tony Blair 'Outrageous', Says Mother of One of First UK Soldiers Killed in Iraq War
05:19 GMTHundreds of Austin, Texas Sex Offenders Left Without Police Supervision Because of Defunding
04:43 GMTLive Updates: Kazakh Military Reportedly at All Checkpoints to Stop Militants Fleeing Almaty
04:25 GMTPlayboy Mansion's Parties Had So Much Cocaine That 'Tiny Poodle' Became Addicted, Report Says
03:50 GMTAround 300 People Attempting to Cross Kazakh Border Detained
03:15 GMTMajor Cliff Wall Collapse on Brazilian Lake Reportedly Kills at Least Six, Over 30 Injured - Videos
03:13 GMTUS Penning ‘Punishing’ Sanctions Against Russia in Case of 'Invasion’ of Ukraine - Report