https://sputniknews.com/20220329/bidens-regime-change-blunder-taxing-the-rich-daesh-attacks-israel-1094275339.html
Biden’s Regime Change Blunder, Taxing the Rich, Daesh Attacks Israel
Biden’s Regime Change Blunder, Taxing the Rich, Daesh Attacks Israel
Will Smith and Chris Rock manage to draw attention away from Joe Biden’s regime change gaffe for a night. 29.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-29T08:23+0000
2022-03-29T08:23+0000
2022-03-29T08:30+0000
ukraine
recession
tax
billionaires
israel
isis
sputnik radio
radio sputnik
political misfits
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/1c/1094275312_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_7529db2b58fccbda2e280f2b5d1ba24a.png
Biden’s Regime Change Blunder, Taxing the Rich, ISIS Attacks Israel
Will Smith and Chris Rock manage to draw attention away from Joe Biden’s regime change gaffe for a night.
Misfits John Kiriakou and Michelle Witte are joined by Jon Jeter, author, two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist and former Washington Post bureau chief, to talk about Biden’s new proposed wealth tax and the conversation we should be having about taxation in the US. He also discussed the possibility of a new recession, and the light the pandemic has cast on the relationship between the people and the economy, and who is serving who.Jeremy Kuzmarov, author and managing editor of Covert Action magazine, discusses the conflict in Ukraine, Joe Biden’s latest slips of the tongue, reports of Russia changing strategy, and why Hunter Biden’s name has come up in connection to biological research labs in Ukraine.Ted Rall, award winning political cartoonist, columnist, and author, discusses the surprise foreign ministerial summit in Israel this weekend and the attack in Israel claimed by Daesh*. He also got into the government of New York’s plans for policing and for cracking down on its homeless population, the housing crisis in the US and tales about millennial ambivalence to homeownership, and the latest on Donald Trump’s legal wins and losses.The Misfits also discussed the Oscars (of course), the lockdown of Shanghai, allegations that Ukrainian peace negotiators were poisoned, and serial killer Gary Ridgeway. We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com*Daesh (aka ISIL, ISIS, Islamic state" is a terrorist group banned in RussiaThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
ukraine
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Michelle Witte
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
Michelle Witte
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/1c/1094275312_232:0:1165:700_1920x0_80_0_0_c52adc95a47309fb8e7425fd09f541a8.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Michelle Witte
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
ukraine, recession, tax, billionaires, israel, isis, аудио, sputnik radio, radio sputnik, political misfits, radio
Biden’s Regime Change Blunder, Taxing the Rich, Daesh Attacks Israel
08:23 GMT 29.03.2022 (Updated: 08:30 GMT 29.03.2022)
Will Smith and Chris Rock manage to draw attention away from Joe Biden’s regime change gaffe for a night.
Misfits John Kiriakou and Michelle Witte are joined by Jon Jeter, author, two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist and former Washington Post bureau chief, to talk about Biden’s new proposed wealth tax and the conversation we should be having about taxation in the US. He also discussed the possibility of a new recession, and the light the pandemic has cast on the relationship between the people and the economy, and who is serving who.
Jeremy Kuzmarov, author and managing editor of Covert Action magazine, discusses the conflict in Ukraine, Joe Biden’s latest slips of the tongue, reports of Russia changing strategy, and why Hunter Biden’s name has come up in connection to biological research labs in Ukraine.
Ted Rall, award winning political cartoonist, columnist, and author, discusses the surprise foreign ministerial summit in Israel this weekend and the attack in Israel claimed by Daesh*. He also got into the government of New York’s plans for policing and for cracking down on its homeless population, the housing crisis in the US and tales about millennial ambivalence to homeownership, and the latest on Donald Trump’s legal wins and losses.
The Misfits also discussed the Oscars (of course), the lockdown of Shanghai, allegations that Ukrainian peace negotiators were poisoned, and serial killer Gary Ridgeway.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
*Daesh (aka ISIL, ISIS, Islamic state" is a terrorist group banned in Russia
The views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.