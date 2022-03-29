https://sputniknews.com/20220329/beijing-opposes-us-china-competition-bill-1094290231.html

Beijing Opposes US China Competition Bill, Foreign Ministry Says

Beijing Opposes US China Competition Bill, Foreign Ministry Says

BEIJING (Sputnik) - Beijing strongly opposes the US bill aimed at increasing competitiveness with China and is determined to protect its interests, Chinese... 29.03.2022, Sputnik International

On Monday, the US Senate approved a bill aimed at making the US more competitive with China in the economy and security.The bill aims to address disruptions in the supply of goods such as semiconductors, and restore jobs in the US. It provides $45 billion to improve the US supply chains and prevent shortages of critical goods by boosting domestic production.In addition, it directs the Joe Biden administration and his successors to submit a report every six months identifying areas of potential dialogue with China in the ballistics, hypersonic, nuclear, space and digital fields, as well as on the issue of arms control.

