At Least Four People Reportedly Killed in Shooting in Israel's Bnei Brak

Tuesday's incident comes days after a shooting in the Israeli city of Hadera left two people killed. Two gunmen, believed to be affiliated with Daesh*, were... 29.03.2022, Sputnik International

At least four people were killed in a shooting in Bnei Brak, the most densely populated city in Israel, on Tuesday, according to Eli Bin, head of the Magen David Adom ambulance service.The gunman, who was reportedly driving a motorcycle, has already been neutralised, The Jerusalem Post reported. Paramedics have arrived at the scene to treat those injured. According to multiple reports, another attack took place in Ramat Gan, a city in the Tel Aviv District of Israel, however, details are still unclear.The shooting comes just two days after two Daesh sympathisers opened fire at a bus stop in the Israeli city of Hadera, killing two people and wounding 12. The gunmen were eventually shot dead by police. The attack came as Israel hosted an unprecedented summit with Egypt and three signatories to the Abraham Accords - the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Morocco. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken attended the Negev Summit too.*Daesh, also known as ISIS/IS/Islamic State, is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries.

