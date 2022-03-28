https://sputniknews.com/20220328/trade-unions-in-india-begin-two-day-nationwide-strike-against-privatisation-1094253931.html
Trade Unions in India Begin Two-Day Nationwide Strike Against Privatisation
Indian trade unions have scheduled a nationwide strike to press the central government to agree on a 12-point charter, including changes in labour laws, privatisation of banks, railways, and the power sector under the National Monetisation Policy (NMP).
Protesters in the Indian state of West Bengal blocked railway tracks and roads on Monday in support of a two-day nationwide strike organised by the collective forum of central trade unions.
Police, meanwhile, detained protesters
and lifted the blockades to resume rail services.
The demonstrators described the central government's political course as "anti-worker, anti-farmer, anti-people and anti-national".
In a bid to oppose the federal government's policies affecting workers, farmers, and people in general, a joint forum of central trade unions
supported by the All India Bank Employees Association, is observing a strike.
The 10-trade union strong joint forum includes the Indian National Trade Union Congress, the All India Trade Union Congress, the Centre of Indian Trade Unions, the All India United Trade Union Centre, and the United Trade Union Congress.
Bank unions are protesting against the government's plan to privatise public sector banks and the Banking Laws Amendment Bill 2021. Bank services all across the country are affected.
The Strike's Impact
The strike has affected other states, such as West Bengal, Kerala, Odisha, Telangana, etc., where protests have been reported in multiple areas too.
Speaking with Sputnik, A.R. Sindhu, national secretary of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), said, "Workers from various sectors, including banking
, steel, oil, telecom, coal, postal, income tax, copper, and insurance are expected to participate in the strike".
"We are demanding proposed changes in labour laws, privatisation and the National Monetisation Pipeline be scrapped. We are also seeking an increased allocation of wages under the Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Act and regularisation of contract workers", said Sindhu.
He added that the strike will significantly hit rural areas, and that about 225 million people are expected to participate in the protest.
The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, a trade union affiliated with the federally governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has refused to participate in the shutdown, saying that the strike is "politically motivated".
Meanwhile, Praveen Khandelwal, general secretary of another key trade union, the Confederation of All Indian Traders (CAIT), said, "As far as the informal sector is concerned, there will be no impact of the strike called by a joint forum of trade unions. This is because workers in the informal sector
have not responded to the call to strike".