LIVE: EU Foreign Policy Chief Borrell Holds Press Conference After Ministerial Meeting in Brussels
Watch: India's Ladakh in Shutdown as it Seeks Restoration of Full Statehood
Watch: India's Ladakh in Shutdown as it Seeks Restoration of Full Statehood
On 5 August, 2019, India's government, which is led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir State and split it into two Union Territories – Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. Since then political parties of both the union territories have been demanding restoration of complete statehood for both the regions.
The Union Territory of Ladakh on Monday went into complete shutdown, demanding that its statehood be restored and that the region receive more parliamentary seats. The shutdown was the result of a protest called by the People’s Movement for the 6th Schedule for Ladakh and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), the two groups that are actively involved in all political, religious and trade-related matters in the region.Photos and videos shared by social media users of the shutdown show deserted roads and closed shops.Last week, a meeting with various sections of society was held to discuss the "Bandh" (shutdown). Later, while talking to media, a former parliamentarian for the region, Thupstan Chewang, said: "The meeting with the stakeholders which include tourist operators, hotel and restaurant associations, and drivers of all forms of public transport ended on a positive note and they assured to extend their support on 13 December to ensure the success of the shutdown in the region.” Earlier in August, representatives of the two regions also met federal home affairs minister, Nityanand Rai. to seek statehood and constitutional safeguards for Ladakh.
15:37 GMT 13.12.2021
© Photo : Sajjad Kargili/twitterPeople of #Ladakh are today observing complete Bandh over the statehood for Ladakh
Deexa Khanduri - Sputnik International
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
The Union Territory of Ladakh on Monday went into complete shutdown, demanding that its statehood be restored and that the region receive more parliamentary seats. The shutdown was the result of a protest called by the People’s Movement for the 6th Schedule for Ladakh and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), the two groups that are actively involved in all political, religious and trade-related matters in the region.
Photos and videos shared by social media users of the shutdown show deserted roads and closed shops.
Last week, a meeting with various sections of society was held to discuss the "Bandh" (shutdown).
Later, while talking to media, a former parliamentarian for the region, Thupstan Chewang, said: "The meeting with the stakeholders which include tourist operators, hotel and restaurant associations, and drivers of all forms of public transport ended on a positive note and they assured to extend their support on 13 December to ensure the success of the shutdown in the region.”
Earlier in August, representatives of the two regions also met federal home affairs minister, Nityanand Rai. to seek statehood and constitutional safeguards for Ladakh.
