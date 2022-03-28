https://sputniknews.com/20220328/sexism-goes-both-ways-regina-hall-grilled-online-over-controversial-oscars-skit-1094259663.html

'Sexism Goes Both Ways': Regina Hall Grilled Online Over Controversial Oscars Skit

The 2022 Oscars ceremony prompted a lot of buzz online; yes, mainly due to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock in the face, but also because of other things. 28.03.2022, Sputnik International

Seems like unfunny jokes were the golden thread of the 94th Academy Awards: actress Regina Hall delivered a comedy skit during the event, but some of her punchlines were deemed not that hilarious by viewers.Hall's questionable sketch revolved around Hollywood's hottest bachelors and, bizarrely, COVID-19. She joked about some "celebrity crushes" like Timothee Chalamet, Bradley Cooper, Tyler Perry, and others - and pondered as to how their behind-the-stage coronavirus tests would go.Hall then hinted at how 24-year-old "Euphoria" actor Jacob Elordi would need a "deep PCR test" from her.Not everyone enjoyed the dubious sexual references. Among those who slammed Hall for "sexism" and inappropriate jokes was TV host Piers Morgan.He was not alone in his criticism. Many people noted that "sexism goes both ways", and weird sexual jokes about men are as inappropriate as when they target women.It appears that this year's Academy Awards, as scandalous as it was, was not very enjoyable for everyone. The Regina Hall controversy is just one of many. During the ceremony, actor Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock on stage after the latter dropped an offensive joke about Smith's wife. Additionally, the ceremony was criticised before Sunday's broadcast after the Academy's decision not to air all 23 categories, apparently because it was struggling to make the show more interesting and improve ratings. Well, it would appear that the Academy got just what it wished for: the buzz around this year's Oscars does not seem to be going anywhere anytime soon.

