LIVE UPDATES: Russian Investigative Committee Orders Probe Into War Prisoner's Murder in Ukraine

US Growler Aircraft Deploying to Germany Not to Be Used to Fight Russian Forces - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The six US Navy EA-18G Growler aircraft scheduled to arrive at Spangdahlem Air Base in Germany this week will not be used to fight Russian forces in Ukraine but will be utilized to bolster NATO's defense posture on its eastern flank, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said.



"They are not being deployed to be used against Russian forces in Ukraine," Kirby said in a press release on Monday. "They are being deployed completely in keeping with our efforts to bolster NATO's deterrence and defense capabilities along that eastern flank."



The Growler is a specialized version of the US F-18 Super Hornet fighter jet that is equipped to fly electronic warfare missions using a suite of jamming sensors to confuse enemy radars, which aids in the ability to conduct suppression of enemy air defense operations, Kirby said.



Some 240 Navy personnel will deploy to Germany consisting of pilots and maintenance crew, Kirby added.