LIVE UPDATES: Russian Investigative Committee Orders Probe Into War Prisoner's Murder in Ukraine
LIVE UPDATES: Russian Investigative Committee Orders Probe Into War Prisoner's Murder in Ukraine
28.03.2022
ukraine
russia
war crimes
nationalists
ukraine
russia
ukraine, russia, war crimes, nationalists, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
LIVE UPDATES: Russian Investigative Committee Orders Probe Into War Prisoner's Murder in Ukraine

20:11 GMT 28.03.2022
The head of the Russian Investigative Committee ordered on Monday an investigation into the senseless murder of a captured Russian soldier by a nationalist in Ukraine.A video of a prisoner of war being brutally beaten and killed inside a residential building in Ukraine was shared online. The soldier had his hands tied behind his back.
The bodies of victims of Ukrainian nationalists have been found in the basements of buildings in Mariupol, some of them severely mutilated, the Russian Ministry of Defense also said Monday. The MoD's report comes as forces of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), together with Russian troops, are clearing Mariupol of the remaining forces of Ukraine’s Azov nationalist battalion.
Russia launched a military operation last month with the stated goal of putting an end to war crimes committed by Ukrainian troops against civilians during an eight-year offensive against rebels in Ukraine's eastern provinces.
Follow Sputnik's live updates to find out more.
21:36 GMT 28.03.2022
US Growler Aircraft Deploying to Germany Not to Be Used to Fight Russian Forces - Pentagon
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The six US Navy EA-18G Growler aircraft scheduled to arrive at Spangdahlem Air Base in Germany this week will not be used to fight Russian forces in Ukraine but will be utilized to bolster NATO's defense posture on its eastern flank, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said.

"They are not being deployed to be used against Russian forces in Ukraine," Kirby said in a press release on Monday. "They are being deployed completely in keeping with our efforts to bolster NATO's deterrence and defense capabilities along that eastern flank."

The Growler is a specialized version of the US F-18 Super Hornet fighter jet that is equipped to fly electronic warfare missions using a suite of jamming sensors to confuse enemy radars, which aids in the ability to conduct suppression of enemy air defense operations, Kirby said.

Some 240 Navy personnel will deploy to Germany consisting of pilots and maintenance crew, Kirby added.
20:55 GMT 28.03.2022
UK Defense Official Argues NATO Allies Supplying Arms to Ukraine Unilaterally
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UK’s parliamentary under-secretary of state for the armed forces, James Heappey, argued on Monday that NATO allies were supplying Ukraine with weapons on their own.

"NATO is not the provider of lethal aid into the conflict in Ukraine… Those who are donating lethal aid and nonlethal aid to Ukraine are doing so bilaterally," Heappey said in parliament.

A lot of this is being coordinated through the UK, which has been maintaining "agile" delivery mechanisms, the minister added. He said London felt "ambitious" about having more countries join the donor group.
20:52 GMT 28.03.2022
Bloomberg Suspends Financial Services in Russia, Belarus Over Ukraine
The ban will reportedly affect Bloomberg’s financial products such as the terminal, data license, data feed and electronic trading platforms.

Bloomberg has also disabled trading functions for a range of Russian securities and is in the process of removing the country’s bonds from fixed-income indexes.
20:15 GMT 28.03.2022
Ukrainian Mines Still Pose Risk to Black Sea Countries - Russian Defense Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The threat of drifting Ukrainian mines remains along the coast of the Black Sea countries and Russia is taking measures to ensure the safety of civilian navigation, the head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, Mikhail Mizintsev, said on Monday.
On Saturday, Russia warned Black Sea neighbors that naval mines had drifted from Ukrainian ports and would reach the Romanian and Bulgarian coast in a matter of days.
"In the Bosporus Strait and in the Black Sea near the border with Bulgaria Turkey detected two of these mines. Only by chance, and also thanks to the vigilance and high professionalism of Turkish specialists, were they de-mined, and ships passing through the Black Sea straits were not affected," Mizintsev said.
Russia is taking a comprehensive set of measures to ensure the safety of civil navigation in the waters of the Black, Azov and Mediterranean seas, Mizintsev added.
