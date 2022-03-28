LIVE UPDATES: Russian Investigative Committee Orders Probe Into War Prisoner's Murder in Ukraine

The bodies of victims of Ukrainian nationalists have been found in the basements of buildings in Mariupol, some of them severely mutilated, the Russian Ministry of Defense also said Monday. The MoD's report comes as forces of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), together with Russian troops, are clearing Mariupol of the remaining forces of Ukraine’s Azov nationalist battalion.
Russia launched a military operation last month with the stated goal of putting an end to war crimes committed by Ukrainian troops against civilians during an eight-year offensive against rebels in Ukraine's eastern provinces.
Follow Sputnik's live updates to find out more.