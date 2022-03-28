https://sputniknews.com/20220328/ex-sbu-member-says-kiev-tried-to-hide-evidence-of-black-site-prison-at-mariupol-airport--video-1094255138.html

Ex-SBU Member Says Kiev Tried to Hide Evidence of Black Site Prison at Mariupol Airport – Video

The purported prison was allegedly used to illegally detain residents of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR), as well as those who... 28.03.2022, Sputnik International

Ukrainian forces attempted to conceal the evidence of the existence of a black site prison located inside the Mariupol airport, seized by Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) troops in the middle of March, former member of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), Vasily Prozorov, has said.He further said that he had visited the place since it was seized by the DPR and noticed that Ukrainian forces had removed the metal cladding from the walls of the freezers previously used as a prison known as the "Library".Prozorov said that those who went through imprisonment in the "Library", are probably the only ones who can give the testimony required to investigate the crimes by Ukrainian troops and nationalist battalions committed at the Mariupol airport. The former SBU member suggested calling for former inmates of the purported black site to come forward and to question airport employees.The interior of a portion of the alleged black site prison at the airport can be seen in a video shot with the help of DPR fighters:Former SBU member Vasily Prozorov believes that the DPR will find zero documents confirming the existence of the reported prison because no commander would ever sign a paper greenlighting the creation of such an illegal detention site. Any reports of imprisonment at the "Library" were likely destroyed by the commander responsible for the sector, Prozorov added.Forces from the DPR, acting in cooperation and with assistance from Russian troops, have seized several areas around and inside Mariupol since the start of Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine. President Vladimir Putin ordered the operation in response to a request for help from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) on 24 February.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

