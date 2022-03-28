https://sputniknews.com/20220328/gunfire-reported-at-cancun-international-airport-1094269542.html
Gunfire Reported at Cancun International Airport
Video posted on social media showed travelers scrambling out of Airport Terminal 3 on Monday, where gunfire and explosions were reported. Authorities declared a Code Red and summoned law enforcement and medical officials, according to Mexican news reports.According to the Quintana Roo secretary of public security, Lucio Hernandez Guiterrez, there have been no reports of injuries or of cartridges or explosion damage to support claims of gunfire.The shooting has come during one of the airport's busiest seasons, as travelers flock to the resort area for Spring Break vacations. However, according to local officials, the level of traffic is still far below what was typical before the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020.The incident comes months after two people were killed in a firefight at Cancun's Hyatt Ziva Riveria resort. The people killed were suspected to have ties to drug trafficking gangs. In June 2021, two were also killed on Playa Tortugas by gunmen who fled the scene on jet skis.
17:53 GMT 28.03.2022 (Updated: 18:36 GMT 28.03.2022)
