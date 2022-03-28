https://sputniknews.com/20220328/gunfire-reported-at-cancun-international-airport-1094269542.html

Gunfire Reported at Cancun International Airport

Gunfire Reported at Cancun International Airport

Gunfire was reported at Cancun International Airport in Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula on Monday. 28.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-28T17:53+0000

2022-03-28T17:53+0000

2022-03-28T18:36+0000

mexico

cancun

gunfire

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106081/66/1060816681_0:3:1281:723_1920x0_80_0_0_183778824e5d401971a169ba5f462cfa.jpg

Video posted on social media showed travelers scrambling out of Airport Terminal 3 on Monday, where gunfire and explosions were reported. Authorities declared a Code Red and summoned law enforcement and medical officials, according to Mexican news reports.According to the Quintana Roo secretary of public security, Lucio Hernandez Guiterrez, there have been no reports of injuries or of cartridges or explosion damage to support claims of gunfire.The shooting has come during one of the airport's busiest seasons, as travelers flock to the resort area for Spring Break vacations. However, according to local officials, the level of traffic is still far below what was typical before the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020.The incident comes months after two people were killed in a firefight at Cancun's Hyatt Ziva Riveria resort. The people killed were suspected to have ties to drug trafficking gangs. In June 2021, two were also killed on Playa Tortugas by gunmen who fled the scene on jet skis.

mexico

cancun

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

mexico, cancun, gunfire