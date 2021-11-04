https://sputniknews.com/20211104/shooting-reported-at-cancun-hotel-dozens-of-guests-forced-into-hiding-1090483269.html

Videos: Guests Temporarily Forced Into Hiding After Gang-Related Shooting Unfolds Near Cancun Hotel

Videos: Guests Temporarily Forced Into Hiding After Gang-Related Shooting Unfolds Near Cancun Hotel

Emergency responders arrived at the Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun Resort on Thursday afternoon, following reports of an active shooter who allegedly approached the... 04.11.2021, Sputnik International

Two individuals suspected to have ties to drug trafficking gangs were killed following a firefight between rival gangs, according to a statement from the government of Quintana Roo. Although the deaths have not been officially linked to the incident, it is said to have occurred in a beach area near Cancun. A preliminary report from local security personnel also noted that one individual was whisked away from the Azul Beach resort by boat after a group of armed men arrived at the complex. At least one individual was injured in the attack. Emergency lockdown efforts have now ended at the Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun Resort, according to video footage uploaded by Mike Sington, a former NBC Universal executive who documented the process in a Twitter thread.Guests are now being held in the resort's lobby, although no further instruction has been provided, according to Sington.Employees and guests of the Hyatt resort were previously ordered to go into hiding at various locations within the property. Sington noted that not much was initially communicated during the emergency process. Amid the lockdown, those with loved ones vacationing at the resort took to social media in an effort to find answers. The US Embassy in Mexico has since confirmed that officials are looking into the active shooter reports. This is not the first time tragedy has struck a Cancun beach this year.Two men were killed and one American tourist was injured back in June, after gunmen opened fire on Playa Tortugas and fled on jet skis. Witnesses say the two men who were killed were handicraft vendors.

