Serbian President Calls Western Demands to Support Sanctions Against Russia Unfair

BELGRADE (Sputnik) - Western demands for Serbia to support sanctions against Russia are unfair, since the country is a sovereign state, is not a member of the... 27.03.2022, Sputnik International

The president added that Belgrade behaves in accordance with its national interests even if it runs counter to plans of other countries.At the same time, the president noted that Serbia had experienced being attacked by foreign powers, bearing in mind the 1999 NATO bombing of Yugoslavia.On 24 March, a rally under the slogan "We are against NATO" took place in Serbia. Demonstrators recalled the beginning of the NATO bombing of Yugoslavia 23 years ago.Earlier in March, the Serbian government supported 4 of the 13 points of a UN resolution condemning Russia's special military operation in Ukraine. All of those points did not imply the introduction of sanctions against Moscow.In 1999, an armed confrontation between Albanian separatists from the Kosovo Liberation Army and the Serbian Army led to the bombing of what was then the Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia, consisting of Serbia and Montenegro, by NATO forces. The operation was undertaken without the approval of the UN Security Council and was based on allegations by Western countries that the Yugoslav authorities were allegedly carrying out ethnic cleansing of Kosovo Albanians. NATO airstrikes continued from 24 March to 10 June 1999 and claimed the lives of over 2,500 people, including 87 children.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

