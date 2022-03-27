https://sputniknews.com/20220327/powerful-59-magnitude-earthquake-hits-off-coast-of-ecuador-1094230087.html

Powerful 5.6-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Ecuador

So far, there are no reports of any casualties or damage from the quake. Authorities have not issued a tsunami warning. 27.03.2022, Sputnik International

A 5.6-magnitude earthquake was registered in Ecuador overnight, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre reported. According to initial data, the magnitude was 5.9, but that report was later revised.The epicentre is located 11 kilometres east of the city of Esmeraldas, at a depth of 40 kilometres, according to the centre.

