Powerful 5.6-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Ecuador
04:41 GMT 27.03.2022 (Updated: 04:55 GMT 27.03.2022)
So far, there are no reports of any casualties or damage from the quake. Authorities have not issued a tsunami warning.
A 5.6-magnitude earthquake was registered in Ecuador overnight, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre reported. According to initial data, the magnitude was 5.9, but that report was later revised.
The epicentre is located 11 kilometres east of the city of Esmeraldas, at a depth of 40 kilometres, according to the centre.
