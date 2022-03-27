https://sputniknews.com/20220327/majority-of-brits-expect-heating-energy-bill-problems-poll-shows-1094230440.html

LONDON (Sputnik) - Over two-thirds of Britons say they will struggle to pay their soaring heating and energy bills, a new survey has revealed. 27.03.2022, Sputnik International

The poll, carried out by Techne for the Sunday Express, found that the cost of living is the top concern for 58 percent of British people. Out of the 1,642 surveyed individuals, 67 percent said they will have problems paying for heating and energy.More than 80 percent said they are going to avoid making large purchases, while 55 percent plan to cut spending on leisure activities and 37 percent will try to save on clothes.Only 31 percent of those surveyed listed Ukraine as a top concern.About a third of respondents said the Ukraine crisis and the Western anti-Russia sanctions, which are leading to spikes in gas and oil prices, will push back the date they can retire, according to the Sunday Express survey.The living standards think tank Resolution Foundation on Thursday warned that 1.3 million people in the UK will be pushed into absolute poverty after the government failed to help low-income families cope with the cost-of-living crisis in the so-called Spring Statement made by Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak.On Wednesday, Sunak announced a 5 pence per litre cut in fuel duty and an increase in the threshold at which people pay national insurance contributions, benefiting around 30 million workers with a tax cut worth more than £330 ($435). However, the Resolution Foundation said the measures do not meet the scale of the cost-of-living squeeze.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

