UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak Delivers Budget 2022 'Spring Statement'

Earlier this month, Sunak said that there would be no tax increases and hinted that he would announce measures to address the rising living costs. 23.03.2022, Sputnik International

Watch a live broadcast from the House of Commons in London as UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is to announce the country's spring budget plans on Wednesday, 23 March. His statement is expected to provide an update on the UK public spending plans against the background of soaring fuel prices and rising cost of living. It is understood that Sunak will unveil an extensive package of support to working families. Commenting on the latest economic situation in the UK earlier this month, Sunak promised that tax increases were 'done', adding that measures to tackle the rising living costs were on the way. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

